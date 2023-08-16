...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The collared kingfisher is among 29 species currently recognized in its genus.
In the old days, bird species were described by scientists (mostly men) who held dead birds in their hands, looked carefully at their feathers, skeletons, and other physical features, and then decided what species they were by comparing them to trays of other dead birds. Field notes from intrepid explorers and published literature also played key roles, as they do to this day. This approach has worked well over the centuries and has led to thousands of published papers and hundreds of books describing the bird species on this planet.
Scientific experts for other species groups — mammals, insects, reptiles and plants, for example — followed a similar path to the surprisingly tough task of describing species. The only group I still don’t totally trust are the fish biologists, who, to this day, hold their catches close to the camera to exaggerate their real (small) size.
Enter DNA analysis. The recognition of the value of being able to identify old, and even ancient, DNA has changed many things in our lives. Thirty-year-old cold case murders have been solved. Frozen woolly mammoths, thawing out with climate change in Siberia, give us the theoretical chance of bringing them back to life outside Hollywood. All we have to do is figure out another thousand steps, and we’re there. But never write off what scientists can figure out. I do want a woolly mammoth, but I hope I can keep it in Yellowstone National Park for the time being. I’m sure warnings to tourists about the danger of these behemoths will be sufficient.
DNA analysis in Bird World has helped us confirm, or reassign, species, genera, families, and even higher taxonomic categories into their “proper” places. I put “proper” in quotes because science is rarely finished. For us, there is no one great moment when it was all figured out, when all was right with the world. Our knowledge keeps expanding and improving. Our tools get better. Smart people keep emerging. Our ideas of what is, what could be and what should be are fluid. But one thing we always do is follow the facts.
Birders grouse about species being renamed and repositioned, based on DNA analysis, because some of us try to keep track of all the species we’ve ever seen. It’s called a “life list” — a list of all the species we’ve seen on earth. When new findings come out, we can gain or lose (gasp!!) species. Birds once thought to be a single species have been “split” into two and even more species. Conversely, species thought to be separate have been “lumped.” Depending on how we keep track of our life list, it can be a pain for the bookkeeping department.
But sometimes it is very satisfying. I wrote some time ago about my favorite bird, the yellow-breasted chat. This species was placed in the warbler family long ago, but no birder I ever encountered thought it was a warbler. It is too big, the behavior is different, and the vocalizations are utterly unlike any warbler anyone on the planet has ever heard. Enter DNA gurus, and voila! It’s not only not a warbler (family Parulidae), it’s in its own spanking new family, the Icteriidae. This may not be its final resting place, taxonomically, but at least it’s not a warbler. Yay! A lifetime of taxonomic angst fixed.
I’ve been a field biologist all my life. I prefer to study aspects of birds that put me outside, in the woods, in the swamps, and especially, in the wide-open spaces of the Great Basin. My interests include occurrence, behavior, breeding biology, habitat selection, conservation and other attributes at the whole-body and community levels.
So, who is interested in DNA analysis? Who loves the apparently endless discovery available to those who want to examine data we already have in hand, some of it hundreds of years old? Who is charting the next generation of discovery, with things that have been right before our eyes but invisible lacking advanced tools?
Let’s start with a Borah Lion and Idaho Vandal. I met Jenna McCullough through a typical web of connections — she is the daughter of a friend of a friend we met at Alive After 5. Duh. How else do you meet people?
Jenna did not rescue my yellow-breasted chat from the warblers, but she could have. Armed with tools I know the names of but can’t begin to understand, much less use, she is finding all sorts of cool things in Bird World. This science goes deep fast and leaves most of us behind. So, let’s see if I can tell you about some of the cool things Jenna has discovered.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The first finding that caught my eye concerns the white-crowned shrike of Africa. There used to be a southern white-crowned shrike and a northern white-crowned shrike. I saw the first in Namibia and the second in Ethiopia — two beautiful lifers in two fascinating countries.
As Jenna was looking at the DNA results from these and some related species (vangas, drongos and vireos, for example), she noted this shrike branch “… was behaving a bit oddly.” That didn’t mean the birds were literally behaving oddly, but rather that their DNA fingerprints were not in synch with the rest of the group. I love the Brit-like understatement.
Like any good scientist, she didn’t just run with these results. She gathered more samples and reanalyzed all of them. Sure enough, it turns out white-crowned shrikes are not shrikes at all (family Laniidae) but are more closely related to crows and jays (family Corvidae). But they aren’t crows or jays either. In fact, they ended up in their own, new, family — the Eurocephalidae. That’s cool, although along the way the two forms were combined into a single species, and I lost one species from my life list. First-world problems …
But creating new bird families is just a sidelight. Jenna’s PhD dissertation at the University of New Mexico is “The Evolutionary Dynamics of a Geographic Radiation of Island Kingfishers (Todiramphus).” This is a genus of kingfishers endemic to the Philippines, New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand and many islands in the South Pacific. Birds of the World recognizes 29 species in this genus, but I wouldn’t take that to the bank until Jenna is finished with them.
I have yet to bird this vast region and so have seen only one of these kingfishers — the collared kingfisher, in Thailand. Some of the other beautiful species in the group are the blue-black, lazuli, red-backed, rufous-lored and mewing. I did not think a kingfisher of any kind was capable of “mewing.” There are no sound files at Birds of the World and only two at Xeno Canto (xeno-canto.org/). Those bits sound to me like a female wood duck. I guess the “mewing” has yet to be captured.
After losing the shrike (not shrike) from my life list, I think it would be only fair to make up for that by seeing the remaining 28 species of Todiramphus. The good thing is I know somebody who knows exactly where they all are. My only plea to Jenna is, if you plan to lump them all into a single species, please tell me before I buy all those plane tickets.