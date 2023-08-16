collared kingfisher

The collared kingfisher is among 29 species currently recognized in its genus.

 Raghunath Thirumalaisamy

In the old days, bird species were described by scientists (mostly men) who held dead birds in their hands, looked carefully at their feathers, skeletons, and other physical features, and then decided what species they were by comparing them to trays of other dead birds. Field notes from intrepid explorers and published literature also played key roles, as they do to this day. This approach has worked well over the centuries and has led to thousands of published papers and hundreds of books describing the bird species on this planet.

Scientific experts for other species groups — mammals, insects, reptiles and plants, for example — followed a similar path to the surprisingly tough task of describing species. The only group I still don’t totally trust are the fish biologists, who, to this day, hold their catches close to the camera to exaggerate their real (small) size.

Jenna McCullough

Scientist Jenna McCullough analyzes DNA results of various bird species, gathers more samples and analyzes them again.
white-crowned shrike

The white-crowned shrike, it turns out, is not a shrike at all. It’s in a new family of its own.
rufous-lored kingfisher

The rufous-lored kingfisher is among several beautiful species in its group.

