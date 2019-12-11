I’d been traveling and upon arriving back home I sat down to catch up on reading my pile of newspapers. Right on the front page was a national emergency — “The Crows are Back in Town” was the title. Not being one to shirk my community responsibilities I jumped into action the best way that I knew how. I started writing a crow-hunting article.
What a stroke of luck! This might provide for a career change opportunity. I think I’ll go to the city and try to get hired on as “The Crow Whacker.” Hmm … another lucrative opportunity might be to have the city hire me as a bounty hunter and on the sly I’ll run a crow-hunting guide service and charge people to come hunt crows.
It’d be a cheap investment. I wouldn’t have to own any land. I’d hunt on public property. Due to the large numbers I may even tie some carts on back of my four wheeler and pull hunters down the crow-infested avenues in Nampa/Caldwell and be able to take multiple hunters at once. Yes, yes, ingenious planning, Tom.
But, just in case the city officials or police throw a wrench in my plans and prevent me from starting my new business, I’ll go ahead and share a few secrets with you on how to hunt crows on your own. Or, you can call me to come rescue you.
No doubt, crows are the smartest birds in the world but if you do it right you can shoot large numbers of them with the proper setup. Here is how I like to do it. If you can find a thick clump of cedar trees not over 10-15 feet tall, that’s perfect. If you’re in a grove of trees too tall the crows will almost be out of range when they come gliding in.
Your tendency is to set up where you can see what is coming. Don’t do that. You want to be buried right in the midst of the brush. If they come flying in and see you then they’ll flare off and spook. You have to be totally hidden. If you don’t have perfect cover then at least get in under the shadows.
You’ll want to use an electronic call. Set it a little bit aways from you so when they come in they’re not focusing right on you. You’ll want a call with a remote control. That way you can change sounds without running out to switch the call every time.
I always start off with a haw- fighting crow call or an owl-fighting crow call. Then you can switch it up some — wounded crow call, crows fighting call, etc. Many times you hear them coming but just as many times they’ll glide in silently. You’ve got to always be ready. After the shot, they’ll hit the after burners and dip and dive outta there.
You’ll want to be camo’d to the max. Use a face mask or net to conceal your shiny face. Since your hands are the source of 90% of your movement make sure and wear camo gloves or at least the old Army wool gloves. Wear camo on top for sure and pants as well doesn’t hurt.
Just like on all calling, decoys help immensely. I like to have one if not two Mojo decoys. They’re the ones that have the battery-operated rotating wings. Set them up out in the open and the Mojo boys tell me they work better if they’re set up higher off the ground. Use stationary crow decoys as well if you have some and an owl or hawk decoy will be good, too.
Also, use an attractor decoy. You ask, “what?” Yep. I started noticing a few years ago that right at daylight every morning while calling coyotes, that crows are the first varmint to show up. It took a minute or two to register but then it hit me. Why not use a Waggler type of attractant decoy on crows? They come in all the time to them while I’m coyote hunting.
On good hunts it can be fast and furious, so I like using a semi-auto 12 gauge with a modified Trulock choke and Aguila 6-shot. Have fun.