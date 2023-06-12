...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and east central Malheur Counties through 615 PM
MDT...
At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Adrian, or near Parma, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Homedale and Wilder around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hot springs located about 5 or 6 miles above Leslie Gulch.
For the first time in many years Owyhee Reservoir has water and the ramp at Leslie Gulch is accessible. As of the first week of June, Owyhee Reservoir was 80% full. That is plenty of water to launch a boat.
Every year for the last 50-plus years Caldwell Exchange Club has gone crappie fishing at Owyhee Reservoir. We have always had pretty good luck and this year was no exception.
There was one thing that changed this year and I’m afraid it might just be the way things are – crowds.
Several of our group arrived Monday after Mother’s Day to stake out some campsites. They got there before noon and found half the campsites already occupied. By Monday afternoon all campsites were full.
I got there Tuesday at noon and from that point until I left Friday afternoon there was a constant stream of people driving in looking for a place to camp. It was a zoo.
With all the people moving to Idaho, I’m afraid that most campgrounds may be this way all summer.
The fishing made up for it. The crappie bite was on and it wasn’t uncommon to have everybody on the boat hooked up at once. The fish were a little bit bigger than last year. Having said that; crappie are not a big fish to start with so every little bit helps.
We fished in the morning and cleaned fish in the afternoon. The fillets aren’t big but they add up and crappie are about the best eating fish there is.
We found the fish about 10 to 20 feet deep. The water was a little off color in the upper reaches of the reservoir so a little sparkle in the jigs seemed to help.
If you bring your pooch be aware that the snakes are out. We saw one rattler in the shade under a truck.
The weather is starting to warm up so now is the time to fish at Leslie Gulch.