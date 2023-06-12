Support Local Journalism


For the first time in many years Owyhee Reservoir has water and the ramp at Leslie Gulch is accessible. As of the first week of June, Owyhee Reservoir was 80% full. That is plenty of water to launch a boat.

Every year for the last 50-plus years Caldwell Exchange Club has gone crappie fishing at Owyhee Reservoir. We have always had pretty good luck and this year was no exception.

