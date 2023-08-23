I really should title this article Pigeon/Eurasian Dove Hunting. I know that invasive species are the scourge of society BUT…. they do provide 24/7 hunting opportunities for us. And Eurasian doves are about 30% larger (not a scientific number) than our mourning doves. But regardless, let’s get into today’s article.
I’ve been so swamped that I haven’t even gotten go pigeon hunting in… who knows how long. My son-in-law said he wanted to go but then at the last minute he got tied up. I thought, oh well, I haven’t gotten to forever so last Saturday I went.
I love hunting pigeons with airguns. If you’ve never hunted with airguns, I’d encourage you to. There is a huge difference between the efficiency of a .177 and a .22 cal. But there is just as much of a difference between a .22 and a .25 cal. They just have a lot more killing power. Get a .25 cal.
We can talk airguns in more detail at a later date, but for small game hunting purposes you have two choices:
1. Break barrels — For the power source, you cock the barrel and it compresses a cylinder-usually nitrogen.
2. PCPs (Precharged Pneumatic) — For power you fill the air tank on the rifle.
Both will work fine, but if you start really getting into airguns you’ll want a PCP. The most economical one that I have found is the Umarex Gauntlet II. It is $200 less than my other quality PCPs but is just as accurate and has the same quality.
We all know how important it is to choose the proper ammo for our big game rifles if we expect to get any level of accuracy, right? It is just as import to chose the right pellets to obtain accuracy. I’ve tested nearly every brand, weight and design of pellet, and the best I have found are the JSB Diabolo shaped pellets.
I’m not a pigeon biologist, but here is my semi-educated views on their habits. I assume that after waking up they read the newspaper and then jump off the roost and go get a drink and then go out to feed.
I classify them as an agricultural bird. By this I mean you’ll find 99.9999% of them around barns, feedlots and so forth. Granted, I do see them out in the Owyhee’s roosting in the cliffs, but as a whole, they like an agricultural setting where there is plenty of food and shelter. I think that is a semi-correct statement.
HOW DO YOU HUNT THEM?
I’ve had great hunts using decoys and shotguns. But most ranchers don’t like you to set up in the middle of their herd and go full auto and run their cattle/horses through a fence! Imagine that. So, I do nearly all of my pigeon hunting with airguns. I’ve had ranchers hunting with me before and some of them have used their shotgun, but I don’t if I’m near livestock so I don’t spook them. As a kid our cows and horses were used to being shot around so it didn’t bother them. Moving on.
Throughout the day, your hunting methods will change. Early you may start at their roost. Later in the day out at their feeding areas and after feeding, you will find shooting them off of silos is the ticket. I don’t use decoys, but I’m sure that it would enhance your hunting. I’ve shotgun hunted with guys that use decoys. Or you can even use your dead birds as decoys.
WHERE CAN I HUNT?
Most farmers and ranchers would like the pigeons and Eurasian doves thinned out and will allow you hunting access. Pigeons wallow around in the feed bunks, carry diseases and mess on equipment and in barns.
Use your common sense if ranchers allow you access. Don’t clean your birds and leave a pile of feathers and guts in the middle of the feedlot. If the livestock is spooky, don’t get into their flight zone. If you’re not familiar with being around cattle it’s not that hard to read their body language. If they’re holding their head up high, milling around etc., don’t get too close to them.
But to sum it up, most farmers/ranchers will allow you to hunt pigeons on their land. Especially if you’re hunting with airguns.
WHY WOULD YOU HUNT PIGEONS/EURASIAN DOVES?
There are a lot of reasons to airgun hunt pigeons/Eurasian doves.
1. Eurasian doves are an invasive species and I’ve heard bully out native mourning doves.
2. This is a great hunt to start kids off hunting on. The weather is mild. You don’t have to wake up three hours before daylight or hike up to the top of Mount Everest. Plus, there’s virtually no recoil or loud noises when shooting airguns. Kids can focus on getting a proper trigger squeeze, aiming and so forth without worrying about getting hammered by your ole’ trusty 30-06.
3. It gives you something to hunt in the off-season.
4. They are awesome to eat! Which will lead us into the next segment — cooking your birds.
PREPARING YOUR BIRDS
To begin, you have to clean your birds. Normally I use a caping knife but on this hunt all that I had on me were a couple of Civivi Every Day Carry (EDC) folders. They worked fine, but I’d recommend using a caping knife.
You’re just going to save the breasts so pick the feathers off the breast, where you’ll make your initial cut. Then make a cut down each side of the breastbone. At the top follow the underlying bone out to each side. Then make a slice at the bottom end of the breast (actually in the groin area). Then scoop the breast out.
Then pull the skin and corresponding feathers off the breast. That’s why it is not that critical to totally pick all of the feathers off when boning it out. You’re going to later pull the skin off. If I’m hunting in hot weather, I throw them in a cooler and a bit of ice. I put the breasts in a plastic grocery sack and throw into the cooler.
COOKING
When you get home, clean them up and freeze. Or, I usually cook mine right away. As a kid we always fried or barbecued doves, but for the last 100 years I either make poppers or kabobs.
Wash the breast and remove any remaining feathers. Slice the dove breast in halves and the pigeons in thirds or even fourths if they’re larger. Put in a bowl or bag and marinate. There are a million OK marinades. I usually use some kind of a vinaigrette dressing, teriyaki sauce, Worcestershire sauce and a little garlic to make my own marinade. Let marinate for 4-24 hours in the fridge.
Last week I meant to make poppers but when I was nearly done, I looked down and noticed that I was making kabobs. Oh no! I’d already bought two packages of bacon for poppers. Well, let’s improvise. So envision this. I had the slices of dove breast, jalapenos, onions and green peppers on the stick. I then wrapped a half-slice of bacon around all of the breast and pinned it on with toothpicks. I sprayed the vegetables lightly with cooking oil and dusted on some seasoning (the oil holds on the seasoning) and then threw them on my Camp Chef pellet grill to smoke.
Oh my gosh. They were awesome. I’m going to start cooking them like this from now on. It’s the best of both worlds — kabobs and poppers. What should I call them? Ka-poppers? Or maybe PoppingKabobs?