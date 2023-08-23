Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I really should title this article Pigeon/Eurasian Dove Hunting. I know that invasive species are the scourge of society BUT…. they do provide 24/7 hunting opportunities for us. And Eurasian doves are about 30% larger (not a scientific number) than our mourning doves. But regardless, let’s get into today’s article.

I’ve been so swamped that I haven’t even gotten go pigeon hunting in… who knows how long. My son-in-law said he wanted to go but then at the last minute he got tied up. I thought, oh well, I haven’t gotten to forever so last Saturday I went.

pigeon hunting 1

Kabobs and poppers are both good ways to cook pigeon.
Load comments