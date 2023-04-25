Support Local Journalism


I’ve never seen the movie Ice Age. But a buddy would periodically quote things out of it and said that there was a random squirrel that would pop up now and then. Well, with the current weather pattern I think that I’m going to make a sequel – ICE AGE PART II!

To add a new twist, I’m going to use a whistle pig instead of a squirrel so it has an Idaho flavor.

