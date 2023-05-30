Claycomb deer

Hunting axis deer is just like elk hunting.

 Photo provided by Tom Claycomb

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


My buddy Bill Olson, who is the publisher of Texas Outdoors Journal, had been trying to line up an axis deer hunt for us in June. Schedules got hectic between the two of us but suddenly at the last minute, Bill’s, mine and Scott’s (The guide) schedules all got lined up for a mid-May hunt.

Even then, another kink got thrown into the plans. We were going to be hunting on a 10,000-acre ranch 10 miles off the border but four days before I flew out the rancher called to tell us that we might want to postpone our hunt. Luckily, we didn’t have to.

Load comments