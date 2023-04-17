Over the course of a lifetime as an outdoorsman, you’re going to encounter a fair amount of unique situations. I think that I’m going to start randomly including some of these stories in my mix of articles, maybe two-to-four per year. With that said, I don’t believe that I’ve ever shared this story.
Let me preface this by saying — I’d like to tell you that I’m a good Christian, giving, loving and kind. The truth of the matter though, is that I’m self-centered, stingy and a tightwad. That doesn’t sound too good but it’s the truth.
All my life I’d had to work a lot of hours. If you’re in management in beef plants you work 10 1/2 to 12 hour days and there’s a slight sprinkling of 12 to 14 hours throughout your career. I say the above to state that I don’t have a lot of free time and the precious free time that I have, I like to be up in the mountains hunting and fishing. But I did have one trip where I had to fit in two Search & Rescue missions. Let me explain.
Usually, I go crappie fishing for the day, drag home dead tired and hit home with a cooler full of crappie to clean. So, a few years ago I thought I’d run over to Oregon about noon, slap up a tent, fish until dark, then get up at daylight, fish until noon or mid-afternoon, and then head home. By then I should have enough fish.
I had two firsts on this trip.
1. Upon arriving at the lake, I discovered that I hadn’t packed my tackle box. Oh no! Luckily I usually carry five rods and this time all five were already rigged up.
2. The second big first was that I didn’t burn through a bagful of plastics. Usually after a handful of fish your plastics are torn to shreds but this time they survived. Or at least enough of them did so I got to fish the whole time. Something else that helped was that I had found a bottle of Crappie Nibbles. Ever since then I have carried Pautzke Crappie Fireballs with me fishing after I saw how much baits helped.
Now back to the Search & Rescue portion of the story. The day was awesome. I had the world to myself. There wasn’t hardly any wind so the Black Pearl stayed afloat, fish were on a roll and all was good.
About dusk I went back to camp and fired up a gourmet meal of canned Wolf Brand chili. As I was eating a car drove by. You could tell by the looks that it wasn’t a fisherman, probably some kids. I went to bed and thought it strange that I never heard him leave.
The next morning while eating breakfast in the dim sunrise I saw someone walking up so I asked him what he needed. He said he was from New York and his Oregonian sister had told him he ought to fly out and check out the country. He had a flat. We were out in the boonies a good hour from town. I can’t remember the deal now but I think the car rental company had only supplied a can of tire goop and no spare. Or maybe the spare was flat too.
I told him I was going to fish until noon and could then run him to town if no one else had come along. He said OK, he'll be right here.
So I went fishing for a few hours then came back in. By now the goop had taken effect and inflated the tire. He asked me if I thought he ought to try to drive it out a little or just go to town and call a tow truck. I said I’m not in a big hurry so let’s at least try to limp up 8-miles out of the canyon to the top, that’d save him a lot of money by reducing the tow charge.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
We took it easy and finally got up top. I pulled over and we studied the situation and decided why not drive it a little more. It’d be really nice if we could make it to the highway. That’d knock an hour off his tow.
Halfway out I noticed a motorcycle on a side trail. Something was out of the norm. They drove kinda like they were disoriented. Then they pulled in behind us following us for probably 30 minutes. Why would a motorcycle doodle along behind and not pass us?
We finally made it to the highway and pulled over so he could get in with me for the ride to town. The motorcycle pulled up behind us. I asked the driver if they were OK. They said 'no I’m not OK!'
The driver then pulled of their helmet and it turned up that it was an 18-year-old girl.
The story then unfolded. She lived over in Idaho and had taken off on a back-country ride and had ended up in the middle of nowhere in SE Oregon. Gee, I’m glad we met because she could have petrified out there.
Rescue Project No. 1 decided he wanted to try to limp in the rest of the way to Les Schwab in Nampa and the poor young girl had had it by this time so she left her motorcycle at the gate and I gave her a ride to the nearest town to call her mom to come get her. After determining that she would be fine I then led the other guy to Les Schwab’s to get a new tire.
So, next time you’re in trouble and if you see a banged up Ford Ranger with 250,000 miles racked up on it with a Search & Rescue sign on the door, rambling down the road just flag me over. For a latte and a cookie, I will bail you out!
MORAL TO THE STORY
If you see someone that looks like they’re in trouble, check them out. And even if they say they’re OK, make sure that they are. They might not be.
A buddy was driving down a mountain road. It was dark, raining and miserable. Some guy was in the road looking kinda dazed. My friend asked if he was OK and the man said yeah.
It turns up that the guy had run off the road with a horse trailer and had crawled out of the truck and was standing in the road in shock.
Always carry a chain so you can pull someone out or it can be used to pull you out. Pack extra water in case you come upon someone that is lost and thirsty.