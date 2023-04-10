IMG_0631[1].jpg

If you want to have fun and catch a good mess of crappie pre-plan and prepare for your first trip of the year.

 Tom Claycomb Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If we’re going on an elk hunt, we start preparing weeks ahead of time. Sighting in our bows/rifles, organizing clothing and camping gear and the list goes on and on. For my upcoming Alaska trip, I started planning five months ahead of time. But for the lowly crappie, most people wake up on Saturday morning to a bright sunny day and on a whim decide spring has actually sprung so it’d be a good day to go fishing.

They grab their wife, kids, family dog, an armload of dysfunctional rods and reels, a jumbled-up tackle box and take off for the lake. Somewhere along the way they stop and fill the car up with gas, everyone runs into the gas station to grab snacks and you peel out of the station on two wheels with a cooler full of Cokes and junk food that cost $65!

Load comments