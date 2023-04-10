If we’re going on an elk hunt, we start preparing weeks ahead of time. Sighting in our bows/rifles, organizing clothing and camping gear and the list goes on and on. For my upcoming Alaska trip, I started planning five months ahead of time. But for the lowly crappie, most people wake up on Saturday morning to a bright sunny day and on a whim decide spring has actually sprung so it’d be a good day to go fishing.
They grab their wife, kids, family dog, an armload of dysfunctional rods and reels, a jumbled-up tackle box and take off for the lake. Somewhere along the way they stop and fill the car up with gas, everyone runs into the gas station to grab snacks and you peel out of the station on two wheels with a cooler full of Cokes and junk food that cost $65!
After you arrive at the lake you unload and start stringing everyone up to fish. Unfortunately you’re then slapped in the face by the bad remembrance that oh yea, I forgot that I hung a stump last year and broke all of the line off of rod No. 1. Then you pull out rod No. 2. Oops, I forgot, the handle fell off of it when we were hiking back to the truck last year. And on and on the disastrous memories come back to haunt you as you look at your dysfunctional rods and reels.
Don’t wreck a fun family day of fishing with the above scenarios. To avert the above disasters, it will only take 30 minutes of preparation. For the first trip of the season, go through a fast check-off list of things to do.
CHECK YOUR RODS/REELS
The first and obvious thing we want to check is our rods and reels. Are the reels full of line? It’s smart to replace your line every year or two, especially on your bass reels since a good lure may cost up to $10. Our crappie jigs aren’t that expensive but still, if you lose a set-up you’ve got to stop for 5-minutes and tie on a new one. That’s valuable downtime. Also put a few drops of oil in your reel to keep it lubricated.
Check your rods. Did you snap off a tip last year? If so, glue on a new tip or replace the rod. While on the topic of rods and reels, why buy a K-Mart Joe Cheapo? I understand that money is tight when you’re raising a young family. But on the other side of the coin, if you work hard to support your family, you probably don’t get off that many days to go fishing. The few precious days that you do get off why spend half of the day cussing a dysfunctional reel?
Let’s say you only get off two Saturdays in May and on one of those days it’s raining, why spend your one free day fishing with a piece of poop reel? Get a good one and you’ll never regret it. So, in February I got two new Daiwa reels. An Exceler LT2500D and an Exceler LT1000D.
Here’s why I went with Daiwa. This is a quote from them “DAIWA has catered to crappie anglers for decades, offering most of their popular spinning reels in smaller 1000- and 2000-sizes and rods designed for casting lighter baits. Plus, DAIWA incorporates many of their core technologies in affordably priced rods and reels.”
So, if I can get some of their best technology reels from their upper reels in my crappie reels why not do it? And the next question, if I’m getting some good reels, why would I use some rinky dink clearance sale rods? So, I also got some nice Daiwa rods this year.
If you’ve read any of my articles the last 10 years, then you know that my youngest daughter Kolby is my little fishing buddy. She got married last July and at the moment is seven-weeks pregnant. My immediate fishing days with her are numbered so I don’t want one second of downtime when we’re out fishing! So, I went with some primo fishing rods and reels this spring.
TACKLE BOXES
Another biggie. You need to take an inventory or your tackle box. You don’t want to get to the lake and suddenly remember that you ran out of black plastics. Or that you snapped off your last 1/8-oz. jig head last year. Take an inventory of what you have and make a list of what you need to stock up on. Jigs, Mister Twister plastics, split shots, pencil bobbers etc. etc.
The end of last year I got a couple of Evolution backpack tackle boxes. I love them. They have plastic treys in them but since the carrier is a backpack it is easy to carry on a boat or when you’re shore fishing. How cool is that?
Then if fishing is a little slow try some scents. Put a Pautzke Crappie Fireball on your hook. The older I get, the more faith I put in scents when fishing. We know that when catfishing scent baits are productive, I think it is also important with other species.
So, let’s do all of the above and be ready to hit the ground running this spring! I’m planning on smoking em….. until I become another granddaddy and then things will come to a screeching halt!