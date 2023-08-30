Will this be the last picture that Tom ever sees of his daughter drinking a cup of coffee by the campfire on a backpacking trip? Surely not, but just in case, maybe he better get his new granddaughter a backpack for her first birthday or whatever you call it when they enter planet Earth.
Tom Claycomb / For the Idaho Press
Maybe next summer this picture will be replaced with Kolby wearing a papoose and carrying my granddaughter on a backpacking trip! I can always hope.
Since it is still the middle of summer and hotter than blue blazes, it’s hard to imagine that we need to hit the panic button alerting everyone that winter is coming. And yet in the blink of an eye, it will be upon us.
Sometimes maybe Katy is right. Maybe I do get too many irons in the fire. Some days I don’t know if I’m coming or going. I had a buddy that called me to do a consulting deal over in South Dakota for him. What you would assume was a one- to two-month deal turned into a four-year deal. That will end in September.
I’m really pretty simple-minded. I just want to crappie fish, hunt mushrooms and spend time in the mountains. But gee, I’ve met two people while traveling that want me to do some consulting deals for them in other states. Then while flying to Orlando for iCAST the other day, a guy called me to do a consulting deal for him in Florida. Then as we speak … well, type … a guy on the plane with me right now told me about a guy that might want me to do a consulting deal for him in Texas. All I want to do is write outdoor articles, do seminars and be happy. Who knows, maybe Katy is right. She says that I am my own worst enemy.
I am in an airplane as we speak… type. I’m flying home on a Friday. I wanted to get in some articles and then head up to the Frank Church backpacking and fly-fishing Friday. But suddenly a trip to the River Retreat Lodge over in Swan Valley materialized and instead I’m headed over to Swan Valley for a river float. I’ll be there Monday through Friday of this week. Then maybeeee I’ll go backpacking next week. Then the next I head to South Dakota to wrap up a consulting deal but … my youngest princess is due on Sept. 16, so, I may be cutting that deal short and heading back.
So, I understand hectic. But with all of that said, summer is quickly drawing to a close. What’s a guy to do? I’ll tell you what you need to be doing (who knows if I’ll be able to do it all, but here’s my advice). Go for one last backpacking trip of the year. The rivers have dropped, fish will be congregated in holes and the fishing should be awesome. The normal outdoorsman will be getting prepared for the upcoming hunting season and little Tommie will have the rivers all to himself. He’ll be able to net world record fish and live happily ever after!
You can see what I am doing. I’m going to hit River Creek Resort and float the river. Then we’ll hit some mountain streams and who knows what else. To make the trip even more fun, my buddies Ron and Betsy Spomer are going to join me. My old buddy Jack Sweet used to always say, “If you have good friends on a trip, you can even have fun in a car wreck.” (Hopefully some good articles will follow up the next two-three weeks on that trip). And if the fishing isn’t any good, don’t worry, I’ll throw Ron out of the boat so I have something to write about.
Then what about a perch fishing trip to Cascade? It should be primo time for that. I’ve got to get up there pretty soon. It should be great fishing right now. You may not realize how lucky you are to live this close to Lake Cascade. This winter I met two people that were dying to hit Lake Cascade for perch. Then oh my gosh, we better get scouting for the upcoming hunting season, hadn’t we? Especially if you’re an archery hunter. Or, if you’re lucky and drew some tags (which I didn’t).
If you’re lucky enough to have drawn some tag(s), you need to focus on that and be scouting. It’s not but every blue moon that you get lucky and draw a tag. Focus on it and make the most of it. I wish that Idaho Fish & Game would have a point system for 80% of the tags and yet give tags to 20% of first-time applications. That way whether you had preference points or not, you’d have a chance of drawing a tag. Obviously if Gov. Brad Little is smart, he’ll put me in charge of that!
Well, if you live for the summer, you’d better get on the ball. Your days are numbered. Me? My youngest daughter is about to have me a granddaughter. I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got to get her trained to drive a boat, four-wheeler etc. so she can drive her old senile granddad around when I get disabled!