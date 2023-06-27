Support Local Journalism


I’m super excited. The Claycomb family hasn’t taken an official family vacation since … I can’t remember how long. And I’m afraid to think too long on the subject or I might remember exactly how long and be embarrassed. But regardless, a vacation is upon us.

A few months ago I wrote briefly on this trip but now that the take-off date is nearly upon us, I can’t wait. Work, mowing the yard, if all four truck and car engines blow up and whatever else happens is non-consequential and a very distant concern compared to what is about to happen. I’ve been saving my writing money for who knows, 8-10 years for this trip and now it is really about to happen.

