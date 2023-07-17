IMG_5018.JPG

Joe with the biggest king of our group.

 Tom Claycomb / For the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


OK, there are all kinds of edible fish that you can catch in Southeast Alaska. Five species of salmon, halibut, ling cod and many more. But when the smoke is all blown away, the prized catch is the King Salmon. And for good reason. They’re the undisputed King!

Yes, it’s fun to catch huge halibut. Ling cod are one of the best eating fish. But to be the Joe Cool of the fishing camp, net the biggest king and you’re the rock star. Period. It doesn’t take long to figure that out either. I learned this on my first trip to Alaska 22 years ago at the Waterfall Resort Alaska, which is the same resort that we fished at last week.

Load comments