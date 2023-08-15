I suppose that if you ask 100 people what their explanation of camping is, you’d get 100 different versions. Fifty years ago, you’d probably gotten one of these three:
1. Camping in a tent
2. Sleeping in a camper
3. Staying in a rustic cabin
Now? Oh my gosh. Katy and I went camping last week up in the Stanley area. There are a million different options from pull-behind campers on up to drivable campers. Then I guess unbeknownst to me, the new 10-foot-tall campers must be all the rage because we saw roughly 52 million of them. They are tricked out for glamping.
None of the campers I saw looked very hard core. None seemed to wake up before 10 a.m. But according to Katy she’s been deprived for all of her married life as far as camping goes and she’s ready to live the life of Riley. Every cool camper she saw, she had to go talk to them and check out their rig. And then of course I had to go check them out. At last count we need four to six different models of campers, and that’s just from last week and that’s not including the Alaska cabin that materialized from our Alaska trip one month ago.
According to the Claycomb girls, they’ve been deprived all of their lives. The fact that we have probably nine to 13 tents is totally irrelevant. Even though some of them are some cool Alps Mountaineering backpacking tents. You’d think that I’d made them live under a bridge and cook a stolen chicken over a newspaper every time we’ve gone camping.
I knew it was a mistake to camp all week in a settled campground. I’ve always detested established Forest Service campgrounds. No one is a real outdoorsman. Anywhere you walk you’re tiptoeing around poodle poop. Where I usually camp, there is bear poop and bear tracks. You’re by yourself.
Arggghhh! But the damage has been done. She now knows that you don’t have to wake up every morning with your teeth chattering from the cold. You don’t have to sleep with a pistol in each hand and motion lights outside in case you have a visitor(s) in the night. They’ve been liberated.
I was talking today to a buddy and he told me that when he went fishing years ago up in Alaska they’d gone to a really small little Indian village. The old guide was lamenting about the young kids (that’s kinda true worldwide, I think). He said the thing that ruined them all was the internet. Their kids were seeing how everyone else lived elsewhere. They were no longer satisfied to live in the village and live off the land.
I’m afraid that the Claycomb girls have been enlightened too, never to again return to their original roots. Never again will they sleep in a sleeping bag with a broken zipper or cook over a fire and eat out in the rain again. They now think it’s normal to sleep with dogs in the tent. I’m ruined.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
But lest you think it is all doom and gloom for eternity in the Claycomb house, actually we had the best camping trip we’ve ever had. The first afternoon heading up, it started pouring so we stopped and grabbed a motel room in Garden Valley. I have to admit, it’s a little bit of a pain setting up camp in the pouring rain and then cooking dinner in the same setting. We had fun just kicking back the first evening and then the lights went out for two hours so it was kinda like camping.
The next day we headed on up toward Stanley. I wanted to spoil Katy so we grabbed a latte and hit a couple of shops before going to grab a camp spot. We set up camp and then hit Red Fish Lake. Her two new puppies went nuts playing in the waves. We had a perfect afternoon playing around the lake and then went back to camp to cook dinner.
I always say that it is hard to screw up salmon, but it’s true. I took a fillet from our Waterfall Resort Alaska trip four weeks ago and I’d thrown in one of my Camp Chef propane stoves that has a flat metal plate over one of the burners. I heated it up pretty good and melted butter on it. I then slapped on a big salmon fillet and seasoned it up with some Tony Chachere’s seasoning, or maybe it was some blackened seasoning. I cooked it hot so it put a slight black crisp on the outside but it was moist inside, almost sushi moist.
My neighbor Larry had given us some squash so I chopped up squash, ½ onion and small potato and fried it. We stuffed ourselves and rolled into our sleeping bags for the night.
The next day I whipped out a fast breakfast and coffee and then we headed upstream about 20 miles and then took a trail about 8 miles up into the mountains hunting huckleberries. We found a perfect little stream and the puppies had a ball playing around.
I had to dig out my fly rod and hit the stream for 30 minutes. Near the end I hit a perfect beaver dam. I’m probably exaggerating a little, but I bet the beaver dam elevated the water level a good 2-3 feet.
After an awesome day we finally headed back to camp for dinner. My buddy Bill Olson had shot a nilgai antelope on one of our hunts last year and I had found one last backstrap in the freezer. I cooked it on the Camp Chef in the same manner as I’d done the salmon. We feasted again and then roasted a few marshmallows and at dark hit the sack.
This was the most relaxing vacation we’ve ever taken as a couple. We didn’t go with any big agenda and just did whatever looked fun. Usually, I’ve got every day scheduled to the max and wear everyone out.
Well, it finally came time to head back down. One of Katy’s old teaching buddies was having a baby shower for Kolby, so we packed up and headed home.
Maybe I will buy Katy a camper (but not today!).