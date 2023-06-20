I don’t guess that I’ve ever visited every state in the United States of America, but I have a few. Here’s my opinion. For me to say that I’ve experienced a state, I have to hunt and fish there. Also, how do they run their ranches? What crops do they grow and how do they farm? To feel like I’ve experienced a state, I feel kinda like I have to experience those aspects of it.
This statement may not be 100% true, but it somewhat is: “Outdoorsmen (trappers), ranchers and farmers are what settled America.” After they did all of the hard work, then everyone wants to move in. This could be a whole article in and of itself but with that said, I think that every state has its own beauty. Get out, explore them and discover their secrets.
Last week I attended the Professional Outdoor Media Association in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The conference ended on Thursday and the group Ranch and Folds of Honor took six of us writers fishing on their ranch ponds, which brings up the title of this article. Bass fishing is king down south, so if you go south you’ve got to bass fish, don’t you?
Brandon picked me up at 5 a.m. and off we went for the ranch. Upon arriving there, we met everyone and they hooked us up with a guide. The first pond I fished with a super young man named Jacob Coltrane. I haven’t fished much for largemouths the last few years, so I had to get back with the program.
We started off using white spinner baits. How can you not love bass fishing? They’re little fat hogs on steroids and when they hit, they don’t have table manners. They don’t eat politely. They just slam your lure and go bat crazy.
As you can imagine early they were feeding up close to the shore. When one hit our lure, they then blasted off for the deeper water as if fired from a torpedo.
If you’ve never bass fished, you want to make sure that you give your rod a good jerk right off to set the hook, or he’ll spit it out when doing his acrobatics. I’ve been doing a lot of crappie fishing lately and was out of the habit of setting the hook. You’ll also want to keep your rod tip down to keep him from jumping out of the water. If they jump out of the water, they tail walk on the water and sling their head which will get slack in the line and then they’ll spit your lure out. Game over.
Holding your rod tip down encourages them not to jump, but still, over the course of the day some are going airborne. Jacob had two that jumped right beside me that just doused me with water. A bass 10 inches long thinks he’s a pit bull. You have to appreciate their attitude, but anything 1½ pounds and up is fun to catch.
I don‘t remember exactly but we hung quite a few in the 3-pound range. But…. Not to bring back painful memories for Jacob but he had a hit. Out of the corner of my eye I noticed but didn’t think it was anything special. Suddenly things went from a walk in the park to panic in the disco in the blink of an eye. The supposedly little 2-pound bass suddenly changed into an 8-pounder and went ballistic. He shot 2-3 feet into the air (OK, maybe it was only 6-8 inches) and shook his head which dislodged the lure and spit it into eternity.
Jacob moaned and banged his head into his palms. I thought the lure had zapped him upside the head. I guess that’s the reaction of a Southern bass fisherman when they lose an 8-plus pound largemouth. He called his counselor who worked him through the traumatic experience and was soon back fishing with me.
About noon we went back to camp and Jack whipped out a huge meal of fried bass, hush puppies, fries and of course coleslaw. I had a good time talking to him and hearing his cooking tips. He may be gracious enough to let me include a couple of his recipes in my upcoming wild game recipe book.
I then got to fish different ponds with two more guides. What a great day. I want to wrap up on a side twist of which some day will be a full article. Idea Ranch does a lot with Folds of Honor. I became acquainted with them years ago. The organization began to help widows and orphans of our armed service members that had died or become disabled while protecting us but in 2022 expanded to include first responders. What’s cooler than that?
At that luncheon years ago, a young lady gave a moving talk. Her dad had died for America when she was young. She said of course that was a killer, but then one day she realized she wouldn’t have a daddy to walk her down the aisle.
As she closed she said “sure, they can’t help everyone. And you may say that I’m only one kid. That may be true but l just graduated from college and next month I start my job in Kansas City. Maybe I am just one person but I never could have gone to college. Folds of Honor changed my life.”
One of their leaders gave a super talk about Folds of Honor one night at our conference. I don’t think that I ever act tough or anything, but I can count right fast at least 20 times that I’ve been knocked out whether by getting hooked in the head by a bull, stomped by bareback horses, fights, thrown out of a car window while flipping the car or flipping four-wheelers. I don‘t think I’ve cried through any of those things.
But when I see the picture of a 19-year-old widow with a 10-month-old baby lying beside the tombstone of her husband, I can’t handle that. Folds of Honor is a cool deal. So yeah, I plan on doing more to help them when I can.