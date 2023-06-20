Tom Claycomb mug

Tom Claycomb

I don’t guess that I’ve ever visited every state in the United States of America, but I have a few. Here’s my opinion. For me to say that I’ve experienced a state, I have to hunt and fish there. Also, how do they run their ranches? What crops do they grow and how do they farm? To feel like I’ve experienced a state, I feel kinda like I have to experience those aspects of it.

This statement may not be 100% true, but it somewhat is: “Outdoorsmen (trappers), ranchers and farmers are what settled America.” After they did all of the hard work, then everyone wants to move in. This could be a whole article in and of itself but with that said, I think that every state has its own beauty. Get out, explore them and discover their secrets.

IMG_2948.jpg

Tom and the crew boated a lot of nice bass that day.
IMG_2944.jpg

Jacob Coltrane with a nice plump bass.
