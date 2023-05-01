Crappie

What do you see? I see a pile of fish tacos!

 Photo provided by Tom Claycomb

I guess to the casual observer you’d think that an Outdoor Writer would write vibrant and exciting articles on totally different topics every week and keep you in spell-binding suspense. The truth of the matter though is that outdoor events are seasonal.

Let me explain. Maybe you wake up today dreaming about deer hunting. Sorry. Right now, it is turkey and bear season, mushrooms are going to be popping up any day and hopefully by the time this article publishes the crappie are spawning and on a roll.

