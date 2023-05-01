I guess to the casual observer you’d think that an Outdoor Writer would write vibrant and exciting articles on totally different topics every week and keep you in spell-binding suspense. The truth of the matter though is that outdoor events are seasonal.
Let me explain. Maybe you wake up today dreaming about deer hunting. Sorry. Right now, it is turkey and bear season, mushrooms are going to be popping up any day and hopefully by the time this article publishes the crappie are spawning and on a roll.
Oh my gosh, and don’t forget the all-time favorite spring classic – whistle pig hunting! Whistle pig hunting is great fun. It is a low-key hunt. It is a great hunt to start kids out on. I just received the new Henry’s Homesteader 9mm, mounted a Sightron scope on it, grabbed some Hornady 9mm ammo and ran out to the high desert country to test it out. I thought I’d shoot it and do some testing to write a Product Review for gunpowdermagazine.com and then fit in a little whistle pig hunting. Unfortunately, I only saw one whistle pig running around and that was while I was sighting in the rifle.
I fly back home tomorrow and have to pick up a Mossberg Patriot LR Hunter .300 Win Mag and mount a Sightron scope on it and sight it in for an upcoming exotic Texas hunt. As soon as that task is completed, I may very well crappie fish all week. Which brings us back to today’s theme.
If it was up to me, I’d crappie fish April-July. So, what do you think I’d be writing about for four months? Duh – crappie fishing! If you’ve never crappie fished you need to get onboard. They’re a low-key fish to fish for AND they’re one of the top-three freshwater fish to eat.
I take a lot of kid’s crappie fishing. They’re an easy fish to catch, they aren’t big so they won’t jerk a kid overboard, so they’re a great fish to get kids hooked on fishing. On a good day I’ll catch over 200 fish.
You can keep as many as you want but I usually throw back the small ones and the ones that are fat with eggs. You should be able to get enough males or egged out females for a fish fry.
Used to be after a hard day of fishing I’d come home, unload and stay up until between midnight and 2 a.m. filleting fish. Now, I’m a little wimp and just throw a bag of ice on them and filet them the next day. Granted, I’m getting to be a lightweight.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
So with all of the above said, why do I love crappie fishing? Because they taste great! Granted truth be known, I think that they taste better if you filet and freeze them the same day that you catch them but like stated above, I’m getting to be a little wimp and after a hard day of fishing it’s getting tough on me to stay up until midnight filleting them.
Due to the sheer number I usually just filet them and leave the rib cage on. When I thaw them out to fry then I trim off the rib cage. I filet them and put a meal sized portion in a bag. I pour in a little water and then tie off the bag. Freezing them in water keeps them from getting freezer burnt. This helps preserve a good flavor.
Now let’s get into cooking them. I’m old school and like to roll them in cornmeal and fry them. Have the grease set at a little above medium heat. That way they fry fast and don’t get all greasy. I like them a little moist but Katy fries them a little crispier and they’re good like that too. Sprinkle with Tony Chachere’s seasoning.
Another good recipe is to dip them in a mixed-up pancake batter and fry them. This provides for a good batter. Sprinkle with Tony Chachere’s Seasoning.
Katy’s most favorite way is to blacken them. Paul Prudhomme makes the best blackened seasoning. Using a cast iron skillet, heat it up hot and melt butter in it. Dip the filets in the butter on both sides, remove and sprinkle on the Paul Prudhomme’s Blackened Redfish Seasoning. Throw into the skillet and blacken on each side. Cook twice as much as you think that you can eat.
My brother Eddy gave me this recipe. Lay fillets on a cookie sheet. Slather on mayonnaise and sprinkle with Tony Chachere’s seasoning. Throw on some capers. Put in the oven and bake. Simple but super recipe.
If you have leftovers, my family loves fish tacos. Heat up a tortilla in butter and put in some fish fillets. Sprinkle on some lettuce and spray on some Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce. You can also throw on a little cheese. These are awesome.
My greatest fear is that you’ll read my crappie articles and jump in with both feet and start showing up in my crappie fishing spots!