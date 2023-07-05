Support Local Journalism


I was beginning to wonder if summer was ever going to hit. I was down in Oklahoma the other day for the Professional Outdoor Media Association Convention. I got a text Thursday afternoon that I had to fly to Houston Monday night, take care of a problem at 9:30 on Tuesday, jump over to San Antonio as soon as problem #1 was taken care of and on Wednesday morning take care of problem #2 in San Antonio. They didn’t say whether I needed to grab a plane, rental car or hitchhike from Houston to San Antonio, just be there.

On the way over to San Antonio, it got HOT. I hit San Antonio and it was 107 degrees. I’ve been wanting summer to hit, but couldn’t we transition slowly?

