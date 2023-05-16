If you remember, a couple of weeks ago I did a preseason scouting trip for crappie. I knew it was too early, but I was about to fly out of state for two weeks so I wanted to at least give it a try in case there were some early spawners. But deep down I knew it’d kick off a week after I left.
I decided to take off two weeks in May, two in June and two in July so that I could enjoy Idaho. But I’ve already got over-booked. I’ve got to shoot down to San Antonio for an exotic hunt this week, then off to South Dakota for two weeks, then home for one week, then have a Backpacking 101 seminar at 1 p.m. on June 10 at the Meridian Library, then off to Oklahoma for the Professional Outdoor Media Association Convention. Then the day after that I’m entered in some fishing deal in Oklahoma, then fly home for one day, then off for two weeks, then home for two days, then off to Alaska for a week, then home for three days, then off to Orlando for the week for iCAST, which is a big fishing show.
Maybe Katy is right when she says that I get too many irons in the fire.
But really, I’m pretty simple-minded. In the spring I just want to be in Idaho turkey hunting, bear hunting, mushroom hunting, whistle pig hunting and crappie fishing. But the last two years, it seems like things have gone haywire.
It’s all good… but I just want to camp out here in Idaho! Like I say, really I’m pretty simple-minded but something in me makes me get into all kinds of deals. But anyway, a young man named Shawn had just built a new fence in my front yard. He stopped by to check out a glitch and in talking he said he was about to take his brother-in-law Rusty that was visiting fishing. I told him as soon as I ran a few errands that I was going crappie fishing and that they ought to go with me.
Within a few minutes we came up with a game plan and were soon headed out. Usually I try to go late afternoon, but due to our schedules we had to go in the morning. We got to the lake and unloaded the Black Pearl and took off on the high seas. We hit a few spots close but only had a few hits. We worked down the shoreline and then pulled up lines and headed toward my hot spot.
We stopped at one spot and had a few hits. Then we fished up to an unlikely spot that turned out to be quite good. After a bit I said let’s pull up and go hit my hot spot. Unbelievable. I don’t remember for sure but dang, I don’t think we had one hit in my honey hole. Last year there I had casted 125 times and had a hit every cast except for five to six casts.
We moved on down the shoreline trying to find some fish. We got a few scattered fish but nothing noteworthy. Then suddenly we hit upon a honey hole. They were hitting hot and heavy. Shawn was up front, Rusty in the middle and I was in back by the cooler. It seemed like every .032 seconds one of them would catch a fish and I’d have to lift the lid so they could flip their fish in the cooler. I joked with them and told them that I had to install a foot pedal to open the lid or I wasn’t going to be able to fish! It was that good.
It didn’t take long and the cooler was full. They’d throw in one and four would jump out. I pulled out a couple of water bottles but in a short amount of time the cooler was stacked to the hilt. I told them to get two, maybe three more and I’d stack them in and then that’d be it. Wow, what a day it had been.
GEAR
For jigs I used an ⅛ jig head tipped off with a 2¼-inch Lake Fork Trophy Lures Sickle Tail Live Magic Minnow. I love the LFT Lures plastics. They have slotted tails so they have super action. We started off using their pearl colored jig and since they were working so well I never changed colors. I had four to six other colors, but why change?
For a rod/reel, I used Daiwa gear. Get some good rods and reels. Life is too short to waste time using a dysfunctional set-up.
Normally I net my crappie. They’re called paper-mouths for a reason, but this day they were hitting so fast I didn’t even use a net, plus they were hitting hard and swallowing the jig a lot of the time. If you don’t use a net then you want to swing them up in one fluid motion so they won’t rip free as easily. But if you hook a really big one, I’d for sure recommend that you net them.
Fishing was fast so I didn’t even break out any of my baits. If things are slow, I’ll put a Pautzke Crappie Fireball on the hook to increase their interest.
So, if you can get free from work for a minute you ought to run out and do a little crappie fishing. Or if you’re a schoolkid you can try the old tried and true excuse. Tell your teacher that the dog ate your homework and you had to go grieve and get therapeutically healed out on the lake!