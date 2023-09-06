Support Local Journalism


Periodically someone will ask me what is my favorite outdoor activity. I love pretty much anything outdoors. Sure, I have a few favorite activities but still, I love it all. But backcountry fly-fishing rates right up near the top of the pile.

So with that said, I flew home Friday and was excited to head up backpacking. At the last minute, though, I got an invitation to go visit the River Retreat Lodge over in Swan Valley. We’d hike up in the high-country fly-fishing as well as drift the South Fork of the Snake River. OK, time for a fast plan revision.

RIVER RETREAT LODGE

River Retreat Lodge owner John Douville scoops water out of the river into his filtered bottle. Filtered water bottles save you from packing in a gallon of water for the day.
RIVER RETREAT LODGE

The meals at River Retreat Lodge were gourmet.
