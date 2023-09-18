I love dove hunting. It’s a low-key hunt, the weather is nice, big groups of hunters can go together, it’s not real intense and there is a lot of action (i.e., shooting). That sounds like the recipe for fun. No doubt, a lot of other states have better dove hunting than us. For instance, Texas. And down on the border they have white-wing doves (although they have migrated up farther into North Texas the last 45 years) which means you can get two limits of doves.
I’ve had some awesome shooting in the marijuana fields in Nebraska and lots of shooting in Kansas. And the first few days of the season in Colorado can be good. But…. things have changed in Idaho. And that change is a good thing for hunters in our state.
Now we have a healthy population of Eurasian doves. They’re an invasive species and I’ve heard they’re not good for our native mourning doves, but from a hunter’s perspective, they do allow for a lot more shooting and there is no season or limit on them.
Eurasians are what I’d classify as an agricultural bird and by that I mean that they thrive best in a farming type of environment. They like to hang around barnyards and feedlots. I remember a few years ago south of Nampa we hunted on my buddy’s grandmom’s farm yard and three of us got 90-something doves in about two hours. It was one of the best dove hunts that I’ve ever had. Plus, Eurasians are about 25-30% bigger so there’s more to eat.
So how do you hunt doves? There are multiple ways, but here’s how I like to hunt them. Mornings and evenings, it’s good to set around a water source. You don’t want to hunt a swift running stream. Ponds are best.
During the day, hunt the fields that they’re feeding on. Milo fields and sunflower patches are the best if you can find them. If there are a lot of doves, you’ll want to set up in one of their flyways. Seems like they like to follow treelines. Set up around fields. If there are a few hunters, it can keep them moving.
Now there are a few decoys on the market. There are decoys that clip onto a tree branch, Mojo dove decoys and little hockey puck looking Mojo Dove a Flickers. It’s my opinion that decoys help on any kind of hunting, so try some out.
On Eurasians I’ve done best on small farm yards and feedlots, although last Saturday I found a tree row where they were roosting and I ran out of shells shooting them. I don’t want to sound like a prude because it is legal to keep shooting, I assume since they’re an invasive species, but I finally backed away so they could come in and roost at dark.
My dad was a good shot with a shotgun and he said day in, day out, if you hit one out of three then you’re doing pretty good. Doves are strong, graceful fliers but after the first shot they can turn on the afterburners and start swerving and be surprisingly hard to hit. The old IPT outdoor writer Cotton Ward described their maneuvers the best that I’ve ever heard. Decades ago he wrote a dove hunting article and said something to the effect of “when doves come dipsy doodling in, they can be deceivingly hard to hit.” I think that sums up their pattern pretty well.
They are graceful fliers but deceptively fast; 99.9% of the time if you’re not hitting them, my advice would be to lead them more. You’re usually shooting behind them. And woe to the hunter that has one flying straight at him and he misses the shot and tries to swing straight over his head for a follow-up shot. You about lose equilibrium and fall over.
They’re not that hard to kill…. Just that hard to hit. So what is the best equipment to use? Obviously a 12 ga. has more BB’s, but if you’re recoil sensitive, shoot a 20 ga. For day in/day out hunting, I’d recommend a modified choke. Everyone uses either 7½ or 8-shot. I can’t fathom that there is a nickel's worth of difference in 7½ as compared to 8-shot, but some hunters are adamant about one or the other.
WHY DO YOU HUNT THEM?
Because they provide for some great eating. In the old days, over 60 years ago, Dad made us save the whole dove. But the legs are tougher than boot leather and you spend more calories biting it off and chewing it than you intake!
Maybe it was because he had lived through the Depression and didn’t have much. We then fried the whole bird. It was revolutionary when Mr. Teague evolved us to using scissors. We’d use the scissors to clip off the wings, legs and cut down both sides of the backbone and rip it out along with the neck and then gut it.
After college a buddy cooked them on our grill. That was hog heaven but by wayyyy far, the best way to cook them is to make poppers or kabobs. Check out my previous column on cooking pigeons and cook them the same way.