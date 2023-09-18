Support Local Journalism


I love dove hunting. It’s a low-key hunt, the weather is nice, big groups of hunters can go together, it’s not real intense and there is a lot of action (i.e., shooting). That sounds like the recipe for fun. No doubt, a lot of other states have better dove hunting than us. For instance, Texas. And down on the border they have white-wing doves (although they have migrated up farther into North Texas the last 45 years) which means you can get two limits of doves.

I’ve had some awesome shooting in the marijuana fields in Nebraska and lots of shooting in Kansas. And the first few days of the season in Colorado can be good. But…. things have changed in Idaho. And that change is a good thing for hunters in our state.

