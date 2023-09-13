Support Local Journalism


Last week I talked about a high mountain fly-fishing trip while on a visit to the River Retreat Lodge over in the Swan Valley area. Tuesday afternoon while the guide, John Douville, and I were still up high in the high country fishing, my good buddies Ron and Betsy Spomer came over. John and I hiked down from fishing that night and met them at the lodge for dinner.

It was good to see Ron and Betsy and we all sat up talking until too late along with John, Liz and their daughter. The next day we were going to do a drift boat trip down the South Fork of the Salmon. We were excited about that trip. Drift boats are the ultimate fly-fishing adventure and especially on a river inundated with cutthroats. John didn’t quite guarantee us that we’d catch a lunker cutthroat, but there was a really good chance that we could net some 20-plus- inchers. Who wouldn’t get excited about that opportunity?

