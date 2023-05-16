Support Local Journalism


If you remember, a couple of weeks ago I did a preseason scouting trip for crappie. I knew it was too early but I was about to fly out of state for two weeks so I wanted to at least give it a try in case there were some early spawners. But deep down I knew it’d kick off a week after I left.

I decided to take off two weeks in May, two in June and two in July so that I could enjoy Idaho. But I’ve already got over-booked. I’ve got to shoot down to San Antonio for an exotic hunt this week, then off to South Dakota for two weeks, then home for one week, then have a Backpacking 101 seminar at 1 p.m. on June 10 at the Meridian Library, then off to Oklahoma for the Professional Outdoor Media Association Convention. Then the day after that I’m entered in some fishing deal in Oklahoma, then fly home for one day, then off for two weeks, then home for two days, then off to Alaska for a week, then home for three days, then off to Orlando for the week for iCAST, which is a big fishing show.

