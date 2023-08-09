Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you read my recent Outdoors columns then you know that I visited Waterfall Resort in Alaska a few weeks ago. It was an awesome trip. Beautiful scenery, great accommodations, great fishing….. great everything. But one thing that makes the sweetness of the trip linger throughout the year is that we got to bring back 150 pounds of fillets. That’s nearly ½ pound of fish every day for the upcoming year!

But that brings up the next thought, how do I cook my fish to maximize my eating pleasure — to make eating fish a pleasant experience?

Load comments