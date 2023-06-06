Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Theoretically, I guess you can backpack year-round. I’ve backpacked from May on into September, backpacked into the mountains to hunt September to November and even winter camped in January or February.

But in my mind, my real backpacking is done July to early September. The temps are milder then so I’m not freezing at night and I don’t have to carry in a big assortment of clothing. Plus, I’m backpacking into the backcountry so I can fly-fish in pristine rivers and high mountain lakes.

Load comments