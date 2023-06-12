This might be a cool gift. I met with KOA at the SCI Convention. They just came out with this chest spreader. It is different than any other in that it has three settings. It comes as a kit with their professional boning knife.
Tom just got done hitting all of the big shows in January and February and checked out the new gear hitting the market this year. He includes some of those items in his Father's Day gift list column.
Tom Claycomb / For the Idaho Press
This might be a cool gift. I met with KOA at the SCI Convention. They just came out with this chest spreader. It is different than any other in that it has three settings. It comes as a kit with their professional boning knife.
Yippee! It’s about Father’s Day and I‘m going to be home for it. I fly home on Saturday afternoon. I remember once my daughter asked if I was going to be home for my birthday. I sadly had to tell her no. She looked at me and shook her head and said you know dad, it’s very smart to not be with the people that love you on your birthday . Maybe she’s right? So regardless, with all the above said, I’ll be home for this Father’s Day (Even though I have to fly out again the next day).
I write a Christmas List article every Christmas for the outdoorsman in your life and list out some of the cool items that I’ve tested over the year. For Father’s Day I want to list some handy items that dads can use over the upcoming summer through September.
Well, let’s start with the most obvious category – FISHING! We’re in the middle of some primo fishing. And more is to come. Flyfishing in the backcountry, steelhead, salmon, sturgeon, bass, crappie and the list goes on and on and on.
Us fishermen love our gear and there are a million items we need… OK, want. BUT… what we want is very specific so ask your giftee what items they desire. It may sound strange to you if you’re not a fisherman but for crappie, bass, salmon and sturgeon he’ll need a different rod and reel and a different tackle box full of lures. It’s all species specific. Here are a few items I’ve tested this year that have worked well for me.
– Lake Fork Trophy Lures. They make awesome plastics
– Daiwa rods & reels
– Frogg Togg rain gear. Fish don’t mind getting wet so if you have to fish in the rain, no use getting wet!
– Pautzke Crappie Fireballs
– I got a really cool Evolution backpack last summer that is a tackle box
BACKPACKING
Backpackers use a ton of gear and little items.
– Alps Mountaineering sleeping pads, sleeping bags, tents, chairs and backpacks. I use a lot of Alps Mountaineering gear.
– Aquimira filtered water bottles. This keeps you from packing in a lot of water. Just drink out of a creek.
– Fire starting gear.
– Camp Chef backpacking stove.
– Cook set. I like the old Army mess kits.
– Base layers.
– Flashlights. Rechargeable. I started testing some Hybrid Lights gear last year.
– Browning hiking socks.
AIRGUNS
Airguns are the new rage. They’re no longer just for kids. Grownups have gone wild over them and for good reason, they’re a blast to hunt with.
– UMAREX makes some awesome airguns whether you’re favoring a CO2, Break Barrel or PCP. They offer a lot of options.
– JSB makes the most accurate pellets.
KNIVES
I write a weekly Knife Review for AmmolandShootingSportsNews, which is the largest Outdoor website in America. So, I‘m lucky enough to get to test a lot of knives. When I’m on my own, here’s the ones I use:
– Smith’s Consumer Products makes some economical knives and offers a big selection to choose from.
– Knives of Alaska offers some well-designed and good quality hunting/fishing knives.
– Diamond Blades makes the premier hunting/fishing knives in the world.
BOWHUNTING
Bowhunters are in a world of their own. Even though buying a bow would be expensive, like with all outdoor activities us bowhunters love our gizmos and gear. Quivers, bow tools, arrows, broad heads, field tips, targets, camo, scents, arrows, releases and the list goes on. For arrows I use Easton and for broadheads WASP. Then if they bowfish that's a whole nother category. Fishing arrows, fishing reels, gloves etc.
HUNTING
The hunting category could fill a book. Some items are already listed above so I won’t repeat myself but here are a few items not listed above.
– I just finished testing some 10x42 German Precision Optics binoculars on a Texas Axis Deer hunt which tested out well.
– Just finished testing a Sightron 4-12x scope which was nice.
– Check out the knives listed above.
– Ammo, this is a huge item. I’ve found Hornady to be the most accurate, dependable and best performing ammo.
– Calls. We use calls for elk, turkey, varmints, ducks/geese, deer, dove, bears… pretty much everything except fish!
BOAT OWNER?
If dad owns a boat there’s a whole list of items he may want. Fish finders, paddles, lights, rod holders, coolers, trolling motors, boat cover and on and on. I just received some SRD20 which a spray on coating/protectant for boats (and jet skis) to test. This would be a good one for him. Or a pirate’s flag like I have for the Black Pearl, then he can be cool too!
When you buy him an item, for instance a lure, ask him what lure he wants and the exact color and size. His desire will be very specific. And if you’re a broke grade schooler without a penny in your pocket, don’t panic. Tell him that you want him to take you fishing with him. That will mean more to him than all of the stars in the sky. I love it when my daughters and wife go fishing and hunting with me. Best trips ever, hands down.