Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Yippee! It’s about Father’s Day and I‘m going to be home for it. I fly home on Saturday afternoon. I remember once my daughter asked if I was going to be home for my birthday. I sadly had to tell her no. She looked at me and shook her head and said you know dad, it’s very smart to not be with the people that love you on your birthday . Maybe she’s right? So regardless, with all the above said, I’ll be home for this Father’s Day (Even though I have to fly out again the next day).

I write a Christmas List article every Christmas for the outdoorsman in your life and list out some of the cool items that I’ve tested over the year. For Father’s Day I want to list some handy items that dads can use over the upcoming summer through September.

Load comments