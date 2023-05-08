Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The SYHC was held this past Saturday at the Gem Co. Rod & Gun Club in Emmett. I get to hit most of the big shows in America and conduct seminars at a lot of them. But the SYHC is my most favorite show. I don’t understand it but I think you get more joy when you give to someone that can never repay you.

The camp is put on by a multitude of volunteers and none of them make a penny. Due to this and some over-the-top donors, the kids get to attend for free. Scott McGann (the founder) works year-round getting things lined up and the volunteers have weekly meetings, hustle up donations and work their tails off setting up the camp.

Load comments