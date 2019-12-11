If you’re getting sweet on an outdoorsman and don’t know what to buy them for Christmas or, maybe you’ve been married for 40 years and still don’t know what to buy them — don’t panic. If you’re not in the outdoor world I’m sure that it can be intimidating on the surface but here’s a little insight.
Us outdoorsmen love our gear and gimmicks and due to overactive marketers they have us convinced that we can’t be successful without their newl invented gizmo. These new items can range in price from $.99 to $75,000. So, whether you’re tiptoeing into a new relationship or head over heels, there is a plethora of gifts for you to choose from. As an outdoors writer I get to test a lot of new products and receive press releases on all of the new gear so I’ll list out some items that will swoop your lover off their feet.
If you just want to give a small item to a general friend on up to your soul mate why not buy them something that they’ll value and use? Why just get them another blender, so to speak, that will be thrown in the closet with the other five? Get them something that they’ll remember you by.
Well, let’s get started.
MISCELLANEOUS
- MyTopo maps — They make the best maps in the country. I order all of my maps from them.
- SneakyHunter BootLamps — These are a really cool new invention. They’re like a headlight for your feet.
- Smith’s Abrasives 6-inch Fine Diamond Bench Stone Knife Sharpener
- Smith’s Edgesport 6.3-inch boning knife
- Knives of Alaska Pronghorn Hunter knife
- Frogg Togg rain gear for fishing
- Northern Lites snowshoes
- House of Jerky jerky — I just got a great sample bag.
- Ammo — For this, ask them what they want specifically.
- Trail camera
- Lodge 8-quart Dutch oven
- Lodge black skillet
- 2020 Hunting and Fishing license
- Handyman jack for their truck
- Air pump for their truck — Get the kind that plugs into the cigarette lighter.
- Klymit sleeping pad
- Bushka’s Kitchen freeze-dried meals
- Irish Setter Wingshooter boots
- Irish Setter Vapr Trek 8-inch boots
- Backpacks — We use all sizes of backpacks. Daypacks, packs to pack out our game and backpacking packs.
- Browning hiking socks — These are worth their weight in gold.
- XGO base layers
- Fishing rods and reels — You’ll have to ask them what kind they want. There are a million different flavors.
- Hi Mountain Seasonings — Hi Mountain has the best sausage blends on the market. They also just came out with a bacon blend.
- First aid gear — Adventure Medical Kit, they own the market on first aid gear for the outdoorsman. I always have AMK moleskin in my packs.
- Birchwood Casey targets
- Rechargeable flashlight
STOCKING STUFFERS
Here’s where you can rack up and give some cool gifts for not much money.
- Pautzke Crappie Fireballs
- Cotton Cordell Pencil Poppers
- Flies from flydealflies.com
- Compass
- An IOU that you will go fishing with them. It won’t cost a penny and they’ll love it.
- NRA subscription. The NRA is the only 100% gun ally we have.
- Of course, my ebooks on Amazon Kindle: “Knife Sharpening” or “Survival Tips For The Outdoorsman.”
- Gift certificate at their favorite outdoor store.
GIFT OF THE YEAR GIVER ITEMS
- Riton Optics binoculars
- Henry 22 Magnum Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle
- A guided fishing trip with Plummer’s Arctic Lodges
- A Diamond Blade knife