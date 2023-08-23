My wife and I recently returned from a wonderful fishing trip in Southeast Alaska. She is a good sport. I kid her that we were going on an Alaska cruise only she has to drive the boat and there’d be some fishing involved. Our fishing trip is all about fishing. Once you get to the fishing lodge, you fish. There is no place to hike, take it easy or take a tour to see the sights. You fish. This is especially true when you are on a do-it-yourself fishing trip. So this year we went a week early to visit some sights.
With the warm weather we have been having and talk of global warming I thought maybe we should visit some glaciers — before they melt away.
Up until 10,000 years ago, much of Canada and parts of the United States were covered with glaciers.
Remnants of these glaciers can be found in the Tetons and Glacier National Park. But they are way up high and only seen at a distance. Experts say that the glaciers in Glacier National Park will be gone in our lifetime.
Alaska has thousands of glaciers.
So what is a glacier? Back in the day, our planet was colder and snow fell and did not all melt in the summer. Over years and years, the snow acclimated and its acclimated weight compressed to ice. The immense weight of all this ice creates a glacier and the glacier starts flowing downhill by force of gravity.
We wanted to see some glaciers in Alaska’s capital, Juneau. Juneau is a seaport town. There are no roads to Juneau. You can only get there by ferry or plane. It’s a nice town of about 30,000 people. That is until the cruise ships dock. Between three to seven cruise ships dock each day during the summer. These ships dump 5,000 to 10,000 people onto downtown Juneau every day. It’s a zoo when the cruise ships dock. But they are usually gone by 5 p.m.
As you might imagine, with that many people it is hard to book a glacier tour on the fly. All these tours were booked months ago.
So we skipped the tours and took an Uber to Mendenhall Glacier about 15 miles outside of town. Our Uber driver was a local and he said this glacier has receded a mile in the last 30 years. That’s a little sobering. The glacier used to come almost right up to the visitors center. Now it’s almost a mile away.
You couldn’t get very close to it without renting a boat, so we had to settle for a distant view. It was still very impressive.
We got a lot closer to LeConte Glacier in Petersburg, Alaska. We arrived in Petersburg three days before our fishing trip started. Petersburg is a small town of about 3,000 people. Fishing is its main source of income. There is a large cannery in town, and the docks are full of commercial fishing boats.
We had time to kill and took a trip to LeConte Glacier about a 45-minute boat ride outside of Petersburg. This glacier is the most southern tide water glacier in North America. A tide water glacier is a glacier that is fed by enough snow that it flows down from the mountains all the way to the ocean.
We took a small boat with only one other passenger. As we approached the glacier, we encountered large icebergs that had broken off and filled the bay with ice. They looked like frozen Gatorade. The area around the glacier was a good 30 degrees colder. It was like standing in front of an open freezer.
The icebergs ranged from teacup size to Titanic size. Harbor seals lounged on some of the smaller ones.
Our captain explained that LeConte Glacier is holding its own. It hasn’t receded for many years.
I quizzed our captain about glaciers and global warming. I took the counter point that glaciers have been receding for thousands and thousands of years. And hundreds of millions of years ago, the earth was a lot hotter than it is now and wildlife and plants flourished — that is why we have all this oil and coal.
He explained that the problem we have now is not that glaciers are receding but that they are receding much faster than ever before. And that rapid melting could raise the ocean levels.
We chipped off some ice to mix with some drinks and headed back. The next day our boat picked us up for a two-hour shuttle to our fishing lodge at Point Baker, Alaska for a week of fishing. Our fishing trip was a DIY fishing trip.
Fishing with your spouse for a week is a great chance to spend some time together. We celebrated our 44-year anniversary by me yelling at my wife: “Put the boat in neutral, can’t you see we have a fish on?”