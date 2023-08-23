glacier 2

Even without an official tour, the Nyes were able to see some glaciers in Juneau and Petersburg, Alaska.

 Chris Nye

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


My wife and I recently returned from a wonderful fishing trip in Southeast Alaska. She is a good sport. I kid her that we were going on an Alaska cruise only she has to drive the boat and there’d be some fishing involved. Our fishing trip is all about fishing. Once you get to the fishing lodge, you fish. There is no place to hike, take it easy or take a tour to see the sights. You fish. This is especially true when you are on a do-it-yourself fishing trip. So this year we went a week early to visit some sights.

With the warm weather we have been having and talk of global warming I thought maybe we should visit some glaciers — before they melt away.

glacier 1

Chris Nye and his wife went to Alaska early to take in some sights, including a couple of glaciers.
Load comments