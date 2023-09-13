When I was much younger I dreamed of being a hunting and fishing guide. You’d spend all season hunting and fishing. The fish would always be biting and there’d be a six-point elk behind every tree. What a life.
My wife and I just returned from an DIY (do it yourself) Alaska fishing trip. I got to experience a few days of what it is like being a guide, or at least a deckhand. It was fun and we caught a lot of fish, but man, it is a lot of work.
We fished with Calder Mountain Lodge in Point Baker, Alaska. Point Baker is a remote area on Prince of Wales Island about 5 miles from Port Protection of Discovery Channel fame. The beauty of this lodge is that you are only a few minutes from prime fishing. You don’t have to spend hours motoring to a fishing spot.
We have fished there before and I kind of knew what to expect. I guided my wife, or maybe she guided me since she drove the boat much of the time. Our target fish were salmon and rockfish.
There are halibut in the area and we have caught some large ones in the past. This year we crossed halibut off the list.
I can’t imagine being a halibut fishing guide. Sure, if you are on the spot it’d be a piece of cake. Drop the jig down a couple hundred feet. Jig it up and down a couple times and ”fish on!” That’s not the way it works in real life.
With halibut you have to fish at slack tide. That’s when there’s no tide so you can just drop your jig straight down. Slack tide lasts only about an hour and happens about twice a day. The rest of the time there is a tide with a 5 to 10 mph current.
If you try to fish during a non-slack tide, your bait will drift about 2 or 3 feet for every foot it goes down. So if you drop down 100 feet you’ll have 300 feet of line out and be dragging across the bottom.
Many times during the one-hour window of slack tide we’d end up spending half the time snagged. The rest of the time you’re jigging up and down with what amounts to a one-pound crappie jig. It’s a lot of work.
Catching a halibut is also a lot of work. It’s like hauling up a sheet of plywood. When the fish gets to the surface, things get exciting. You can gaff small halibut but you have to harpoon the bigger fish. There is a lot of opportunity for lost fish and gear. This year we decided not to worry about halibut. We still caught a few.
I could be a guide for salmon fishing, especially if all you do is troll. You set the rods and down riggers and sit back and wait for a strike. The fish practically set the hook themselves.
My wife drove the boat as we trolled along. I tended to the fishing gear. Driving the boat can be boring even when the fish are biting. When we troll, I act more like a husband than a smiling guide.
Guides usually don’t yell.
A husband tends to talk to his wife differently than a guide talks to a customer especially when back-seat driving. We have been married over 40 years and I’m a pro at back-seat driving.
“Vicki, you are going too fast. Get closer to shore. Can’t you see there is a fish on!”
My wife doesn’t really like to troll for salmon. She says that trolling for salmon really isn’t fishing. You are not doing anything.
She prefers jigging for salmon. Jigging is where you drop a lure down 40 to 60 feet and jig up in down. You feel the fish bite and set the hook. “That’s real fishing,” she says.
One morning we were fishing for rockfish. Rockfish are found on the bottom usually near structure where the bottom rises sharply. Rockfish are a great eating fish and are fun to catch.
We found a likely spot and the fish finder displayed fish from 20 feet deep all the way to the bottom at 100 feet. There were a lot of fish.
I told Vicki to drop the lure down to 100 feet. The reel has a counter that counts out the feet.
She seldom got the lure all the way to the bottom before she got a bite. For the next hour I was the guide netting fish, repositioning the boat when we drifted past the hot spot and untangling gear. I never had time to cast a line.
Vicki must have hooked a fish on almost every cast. Half shook off or I missed ‘em at the net. The fish ranged from 3-pound rockfish, 5-pound pink salmon, 10-pound silver salmon all the way up to a surprise 20-pound ling cod.
I was exhausted (in a good way) netting fish, clearing bird nests and unsnagging lures from the net. I could never keep that up for more than an hour.
Being a guide doesn’t end there. At the end of the day someone has to clean the fish and wash down the boat.
Calder Mountain Lodge took care of all of that. We would show up at the dock with our boat covered in blood, tangled-up fishing poles and lures snagged up in nets. The crew at the lodge met us at the dock and took care of the rest. They worked well into the evening cleaning, vacuum packing and freezing fish. Another crew made sure the boat and fishing gear were polished up and ready to go the next day.
Yeah, being a guide is a nice dream, but I’ll just dream and leave the hard work to the real guides.