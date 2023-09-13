Support Local Journalism


When I was much younger I dreamed of being a hunting and fishing guide. You’d spend all season hunting and fishing. The fish would always be biting and there’d be a six-point elk behind every tree. What a life.

My wife and I just returned from an DIY (do it yourself) Alaska fishing trip. I got to experience a few days of what it is like being a guide, or at least a deckhand. It was fun and we caught a lot of fish, but man, it is a lot of work.

