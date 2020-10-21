BOISE — Hosted by the Challenged Athletes Foundation, nearly a dozen athletes from 6 to 68 years old with a range of physical challenges took part in a world-class training clinic the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11 along the Boise River at Esther Simplot Park and Quinn’s Pond. The two-day multisport clinic for athletes with physical challenges focused on developing their skills in paratriathlon and for the first time ever, adaptive paddle boarding.
They got training strategies and tips from the best. On Saturday, Oct. 10 an elite line-up of Team USA Paratriathlon coaches including Mark Sortino, Becki Walters, Teresa Skinner and Jamie Brown along with CAF-Idaho Ambassador and Paralympian “One-Arm Willie” Stewart. Adaptive Surfing World Champion Christiaan Bailey coached several on an adaptive paddleboard that allows athletes to stay in their own wheelchair and paddle independently. On Sunday, Oct. 11 the athletes put their new skills to the test and raced to cheers from members in the community.
“CAF-Idaho is doing an amazing job of developing their new sports programs, while also making great strides in encouraging the next generation of hard-charging individuals to push their limits,” said Bailey, who is also U.S. Paralympic Surf Team Captain and five-time champion.
Bailey has been instrumental in the growth of adaptive surfing and is now introducing the sport of adaptive Paddleboarding. A professional surfer and skateboarder from Santa Cruz, California, Bailey became paralyzed from the waist down after a life-changing skateboard accident in 2006.
Jennifer Skeesick, CAF-Idaho Regional Director is stoked to be able to bring the training to local challenged athletes. “We are excited to provide access to the latest and most innovative equipment that meets the needs of our Idaho athletes,” she said. “By hosting clinics, creating community and making adaptive equipment readily available, our athletes can focus on acquiring new skills, increasing self-esteem and enhancing their quality of life.”
Participating athletes come from a wide variety of backgrounds and circumstances. Scotty Smiley, the Army’s first blind active-duty officer, became visually impaired when shrapnel from a suicide bomber in Afghanistan completely blinded him in 2005. After extensive rehab, Smiley began to take on challenges, including climbing Mount Rainier, surfing and triathlon. He attended the multisport clinic with first-time guide, Bryan Madden, founder of Mission43, the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation’s military veteran support initiative. It provides resources for a successful transition upon leaving the military for currently serving military members, former military, and military spouses in Idaho, the 43rd state.
Another athlete, Nick McGee of Caldwell, was born with cerebral palsy. Now 16, he is an amazing wheelchair athlete who enjoys WCMX (stakeboarding + BMX for wheelchair athletes) and Nordic skiing. Due to a major medical complication, the CAF Smoke-N-Fire mountain biking team recently rode in McGee’s honor. At the multisport clinic he was thrilled to paddleboard for the first time.
Most medical insurance does not cover adaptive sports equipment, which makes acquiring it an obstacle for those with physical disabilities. In Idaho, there are about 200,000 individuals living with disabilities, many of whom are eligible to receive support and benefit from the Challenged Athlete Foundation programs. Clinics hosted by CAF-Idaho strengthen the existing adaptive sports community and empower those in Idaho with permanent physical challenges by providing access to sports and fitness through grants, mentoring and coaching. Participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life and since May 2019, CAF-Idaho has awarded more than $231,500 in grants to more than 110 Idaho athletes for adaptive sports equipment, training and competition expenses. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active.
The foundation looks forward to hosting winter clinics for hockey, curling, Nordic and alpine skiing and biathlon.
To learn more about CAF-Idaho, grants and future programs, visit the website at challengedathletes.org/idaho and join the CAF-Idaho Facebook Group.