Blackbirds tend to get overlooked because they are, well, black. We prefer species with more color – red, orange, yellow, blue and green (if you can find that color outside the tropics). And if you combine red and orange (western tanager) or black, white and orange (Bullock’s oriole), you have a hit. Blue can carry the day by itself (mountain bluebird). And if you just want to go all in, throw every color in there and you can’t miss (wood duck).
But black by itself doesn’t put a bird on the calendar picture for July. Black birds have to earn their keep. Some black birds, literally blackbirds, cheat a bit. Red-winged blackbird males bring patches of red to play, and yellow-headed blackbirds go right over the top with their stunning yellowness.
If you’ve watched red-wings, especially outside the breeding season, they often cover up their red shoulders and appear all black. Yellow-heads don’t have that option and have to live with their bright top third no matter their mood.
Other black birds are not blackbirds – American crows, common ravens and their relatives, for example, suffer the lack of color but make up for it with brains. Their darkness and cleverness have earned them important, and usually ominous, roles by Poe, Hitchcock, Tolkien and Martin.
Brewer’s blackbird has been much less fortunate than all the previous species. It is overlooked and, I’m guessing, unknown to almost everybody. Although we put this species on the cover of Field Guide to Boise’s Birds, it was not an especially good choice from the standpoint of commonness. Unlike red-wings, crows and even ravens, they don’t like humans and our activities. You have to get out of town to see them.
Brewer’s blackbirds are fond of small bits of water. Unlike red-wings and yellow-heads, they don’t seek cattails, ponds and emergent vegetation. They like springs, seeps and small streams running through meadows, sagebrush and juniper country. Driving across the Great Basin, you can tell them from the much more common red-winged blackbird by their slimmer profile. And if you get a half-decent look, you can pick out the bright yellow eye on the males.
Like many black birds, their plumage is iridescent. But you can only see that when the light is hitting them at the right angle. This species has the common names “satin bird” and “glossy blackbird,” which reveal the subtle but spectacular colors hiding in most light. Although its scientific name has changed over the years, the second part of the current name, Euphagus cyanocephalus, means blue-headed. I admit you have to see a lot of these birds in the right light to see the blueness. Euphagus means gluttonous. I’m not sure where that came from!
By chance, we chose to rewatch "The Birds" (1963) by Alfred Hitchcock a few days ago. Mrs. Bundy, the elderly ornithologist, said that among the birds of interest was Euphagus cyanocephalus. I had forgotten our blackbird was mentioned in this movie. But although there were plenty of “seagulls,” crows and ravens, there certainly were no Brewer’s blackbirds. It seems the script writer could have chosen a different Latin name for that line, but at nine syllables, it does have a nice flow.
I wondered why she wasn’t Dr. Bundy. But after getting several things wrong, I could see she was only playing at being an ornithologist. For example, “I have never known birds of different species to flock together. The very concept is unimaginable.” This is especially ironic given that many different species of birds flock together every day right there in Bodega Bay. On the upside, she did have a pretty cool outfit.
Like red-wings, Brewer’s blackbird is a colonial species. But the colony may consist of only two pairs, or maybe one pair and some non-breeding individuals. Laidlaw Williams (1958) refers repeatedly to polygyny (one male with more than one female) in this species, but "Birds of the World" says all detailed studies have only revealed monogamy.
The largest colonies have over 100 pairs of birds. Red-wings most typically pile in on a cattail marsh where they can be very dense. The East Dike Road at Deer Flat NWR is a great place to see a huge colony of red-wings. I’ve never seen anything like that from Brewer’s. In this part of the Great Basin, they tend to be scattered around, just a little pocket here and there.
What I notice about Brewer’s blackbird is that they tend to mob you (see my column of June 23, 2022) when you’re near a nest. At first there are only one or two birds showing alarm at your presence, and then other individuals start showing up until you have five or six (maybe more). This is most like the behavior of long-billed curlews. Red-winged blackbirds mob too, but because they nest in such dense colonies, you don’t get the same impression of helpers coming in from the surrounding neighborhood over a period of minutes.
Brewer’s blackbirds have a minimalist approach to vocalizations. Both red-wings and yellow-heads have songs that are both loud and distinctive. But Brewer’s are another story. Vocalizations have not been studied in any detail, but one key feature is that they are subtle.
From "Birds of the World," I love the description on the “schl-r-r-r-up” call, given with the “ruff-out” display – “a rush of air with little vocal accompaniment, is a short (0.4–0.9 s), harsh, toneless, whirring gurgle lacking in musical quality.” I happened to get some good video of this call while down at Sheldon NWR a few weeks ago. It’s fascinating to see the bird prepare for this by appearing to inhale air and inflate. Then, just the slightest sound emanates while the bird shrinks back to normal proportions. It is the very essence of anticlimactic.
Brewer’s blackbirds are largely overlooked. To many, they are just a “blackbird” of no particular interest. More curious observers are most apt to confuse them with red-winged blackbirds or brown-headed cowbirds, especially when seeing a single dark bird flying overhead. But Brewer’s are slimmer and are more apt to be seen flying over the sagebrush countryside far from any obvious pond or stream than are the other two species.
I thought I could finish with a bit of prose or poetry from the old days about this bird. But what you find is a lot of content about the “blackbird,” which is actually the European blackbird. It’s not even a true blackbird – it’s a thrush. Like all thrushes I’ve ever heard, their vocalizations are beautiful, and they get most of the attention.
I suspect Brewer’s blackbird will continue to live largely off the radar. I think this suits them just fine. They will continue their own particular ways in remote corners of the Great Basin. They don’t need our approval.