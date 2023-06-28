Brewer's blackbird

A female Brewer's blackbird perches on vegetation. 

 Terry Rich

another Brewer's blackbird

A Brewer's blackbird is seen at Lake Cascade. In this part of the Great Basin, they tend to live in scattered pockets. 

Blackbirds tend to get overlooked because they are, well, black. We prefer species with more color – red, orange, yellow, blue and green (if you can find that color outside the tropics). And if you combine red and orange (western tanager) or black, white and orange (Bullock’s oriole), you have a hit. Blue can carry the day by itself (mountain bluebird). And if you just want to go all in, throw every color in there and you can’t miss (wood duck).

But black by itself doesn’t put a bird on the calendar picture for July. Black birds have to earn their keep. Some black birds, literally blackbirds, cheat a bit. Red-winged blackbird males bring patches of red to play, and yellow-headed blackbirds go right over the top with their stunning yellowness.

Brewer's blackbird

A young male Brewer's blackbird shows a hint of blue around its head. 
Brewer's blackbird nest

Humans who approach the nest of a Brewer's blackbird may be mobbed by alarmed birds. 

