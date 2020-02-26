BOISE — The end of Bogus Basin’s 2020-21 Early Bird Season Pass Sale is only a few days away. The sale runs through Saturday, Feb. 29. Get yours before the deadline for the lowest season pass prices of the year.
This year, season pass purchasers can choose from four pass types.
Winter 2020-21 Only
This pass is for current season pass holders or those interested in purchasing for next season. $29 (children ages 6 and under) to $349 (adults ages 25-69).
Spring 2020 Only
The Spring 2020 Only Pass is valid from now through closing day of the Winter 2019-20 season (projected mid-April 2020). $19 (children ages 6 and under) to $179 (adults ages 25-69).
Spring 2020 + Winter 2020-21
This pass is valid now through closing day of this season plus the entire Winter 2020-21 Season (projected December 2020 through mid-April, 2021). If you are not a current season pass holder, but want to begin using it now through next Winter, this one’s for you. $39 (children ages 6 and under) to $419 (adults ages 25-69).
Nordic Only
Th Nordic pass is valid now through closing day of the Winter 2020 – 21 Season and is for those who are only interested in accessing Bogus Basin’s Nordic trail system. $29 (children ages 6 and under) to $129 (adults ages 25-69).
To purchase a pass or for additional details about Bogus Basin’s 2020-21 Season Pass prices and offerings, visit the website: bogusbasin.org.