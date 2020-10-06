Bogus Basin, Boise’s non-profit mountain recreation area, has announced its operating plan for the upcoming ski season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The good news: The target opening date is Nov. 27 or earlier, no reservations will be required for season passholders, and more runs will have snowmaking. The not-so-good: Plan to use your car as your base lodge, for gear storage, breaks, etc., and group lesson programs are off for now. But night skiing hours will expand, and Bogus says unlike many ski resorts, that should allow it to spread visitors out over the course of many hours.
“We know we can provide a safe environment for our employees and guests,” General Manager Brad Wilson said in a news release. “We’re excited for the season, and appreciate the community’s willingness to adapt to a few changes and respect our guidelines.”
The resort is planning to open for skiing and riding on Friday, Nov. 27, or earlier if snow conditions allow. It can make that plan because top-to-bottom snowmaking has been expanded to cover twice as many of the resort’s front-side runs.
Last year, snowmaking covered the Ridge, Coach, Lulu and Silver Queen runs. This year, Bogus will add Showcase, Morning Star, Stewart’s Bowl and Sourdough. Currently, construction is still in progress on Sourdough, but the others are ready to go.
Night skiing hours will expand to 3-10 p.m., starting an hour earlier than before, in an effort to spread visitors across the day, with a night-only season pass now being sold for $99. Single night lift tickets will be $34.
There also are restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting many aspects of the operation. Among them: Capacity in lodges will be limited, and big tents with outdoor seating will be added to allow more space, but no outside food or drink will be permitted in either the lodges or tents.
More outdoor restroom facilities will be added, and skiers are being advised to treat their cars as their base lodges, and use them for changing, eating and breaks. They’re also asked to limit time inside lodges or tents.
Masks will be required in most areas when not skiing or riding, including in lift lines and when loading and unloading from lifts. People will ride lifts only with members of their traveling party; if you’re alone, you’ll ride single. Locker rooms have shut down; gear storage is to be in your car.
Unlike some major resorts across the country, Bogus won’t require advance reservations for season passholders who head up the mountain to ski; they’ll get priority. On peak days, the number of day-lift tickets available for purchase will be limited until 3 p.m., which makes it a good idea to purchase online in advance before making the drive up.
“That is essentially the only way they can guarantee that slot,” said resort spokeswoman Susan Saad.
Four additional food and drink sales locations will be added, with the aim of reducing lines and spreading people out.
Some private and semi-private lessons will be available by reservation, but for now, group and multi-week lessons, including the Passport and Mogus Mouse programs, won’t be offered; that’ll be assessed as the season progresses.
There will be no public transportation, and on peak weekends and holidays, preferred “family” parking will go to vehicles with three or more occupants. The Glade Runner mountain coaster won’t operate during this year’s winter season.
Chairlift lines will be set up for social distancing, following the National Ski Areas Association’s “Ski Well, Be Well” guidelines. Saad said the national association has been “an incredible resource” for the local non-profit ski resort. “The industry is really pulling together to figure out how to operate as safely as they can,” she said. “We have the great benefit of nights, so we’re encouraging people to visit the area at non-peak times and days, hoping that with the new work schedules a lot of people are working from home and they may have more flexibility to their schedules to come up midweek.”
The ski area also is planning electronic signage near the bottom of Bogus Basin Road to alert visitors about everything from parking status to road conditions; increased cleaning and disinfections in its facilities; and to open the tubing hill through the winter holidays, with any operations after that to be assessed later. No overnight camping will be allowed on Friday or Saturday nights.
The Frontier Point Nordic Center will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, with lighted skiing until midnight for season pass holders and day ticket purchasers.
The downtown sales office opens this week, and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required and lobby capacity will be limited.
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is located 16.5 miles north of Boise, and now has both summer and winter operations; it first opened in 1942.