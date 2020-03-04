Ah, spring skiing … is there anything finer?
Purchasing my season pass for next year last Saturday put me in the skiing mood, so taking a lazy Sunday drive up to Bogus Basin seemed like the perfect decision.
If you've been following along, you'll know that someone snagged my skis up outside Simplot Lodge about a month ago. And if you're wondering, no, I haven't heard anything about them and they haven't showed up at any ski shop that I am aware of. So, I stopped in at the Boise Gear Collective and found some skis that didn't hurt my bank account too much.
I left around noon. The drive up was stellar — it was clear the entire way and only enhanced by blue sky, sun and just a few scattered, puffy clouds.
I parked up at the Pioneer parking lot and took my first run on Silver Queen. Took Chair No. 2, Morningstar Express, back up and decided to hit The Beach. Such a bluebird day just held that promise of summer — and besides, I was getting hungry. I headed down Smuggler, took Chair No. 3 and the cat track around to Upper Nugget, then after peering over the edge of Second Chance, decided I needed something to eat before tapping into my confidence meter. For me, being confident is the whole banana as far as skiing goes. I was still checking out these new-to-me skis and yeah, it was a little icy (crusty) so not my ideal skiing conditions.
Anyway, I took the Easiest Way Down to The Beach and lollygagged there for awhile. I can't tell you how gorgeous it was. I grabbed a bowl of Chile Verde Soup, a PBR and was happy as a lark sitting on the deck, soaking up the sun and listening to a fantastic string of songs setting the most hella vibe — everywhere I looked, all the people around me were smiling, tapping their ski boots and head nodding to the beat.
I was so impressed by the musical accord, I had to find out — was it some sort of "best to ski by" playlist? Turns out, that, no, it was not manufactured by faceless unknowns guided by algorithms of skiing fanatics. "It's my personal playlist," said Scott Weight with a shy smile. Weight was the server that day at The Beach and if you're lucky, he'll be the server when you schuss in.
All I can say is, it was awesome. The Stones, David Bowie, Creedence Clearwater Revival — I even heard a song I haven't heard in years: "Tighten Up" by Archie Bell & The Drells. If you're not familiar, I suggest you go on YouTube and give it a listen.
Satiated and with renewed mojo, I headed up Chair No. 6, Pinecreek Express. On the lift, I had a nice convo with two bubbly women who told me I should definitely ski Mary's Ridge before I left the vicinity. Now, Mary's Ridge, for any who may not know, is a black diamond run. "I haven't skied a black yet this year," I confessed, feeling rather sheepish and wimpish.
"Oh, it's the best run of the day," one assured me, "smooth like sugar."
I was resolved and immediately skied over to the top of Mary's Ridge and peered over the edge. Yikes, that is a steep slope, I said to myself. But — looking beyond the initial freefall-type banque, the terrain seemed to mellow out and offered a smooth, enticing ride. I shrugged my shoulders, muttered something to myself about soft sugar and took off.
"They lied!" were the first words out of my mouth as I cut noisily across the ice-encrusted bowl, carefully plotting my turns and thanking my lucky stars that these new-to-me skis were obeying my feet and brain commands so effortlessly. After making it to the lift unscathed, I decided to head over to another part of the hill.
I took Shindig over to the front side and hooked a ride on Chair 2 again, only this time veering way over to the left where I knew a number of green (beginner) and blue (intermediate) runs were.
I took the Buttercup Trail to Bitteroot Basin and down to Chair No. 5. I stayed with the Bitteroot chair for several more runs, taking Lazy Mary and the Buttercup Trail before calling it a day.
On my last lift ride, the operator pointed out some honest-to-goodness bluebirds just as the lift whooshed me up and up.
I headed down the hill around 4 p.m., legs singing but not burning, a smile on my face all the way to the bottom.
It was just lovely. A Mary Poppins day: "practically perfect in every way."
I highly recommend getting in as many "bluebird days" as you can. With the weather warming up, no telling how much longer we'll have.