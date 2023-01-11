Countless studies have shown that hands-on activities are the most effective at teaching environmental principles. One of the simplest of these activities is feeding birds. Feeders and seed are relatively cheap, and feeders placed in yards and school yards can provide years of intellectual stimulation. The latter includes problem solving, strategizing, economic decision making, species identification, ecology, spatial design, controversy, math, and citizen science.
1) Choice of feeders and seeds: The first step is to figure out which feeders and which types of seed will work best where you are. Many species prefer black sunflower seeds. But others prefer thistle, millet, peanuts, or suet.
There are many sources of information on the internet to help guide your choices. I like the Project FeederWatch (https://feederwatch.org/) page, “Food and Feeder Preferences of Common Feeder Birds.” This interactive site lets you see what species you can expect based on your geographic location, and the types of feeders and seeds you are interested in. You can check out possibilities for your own yard or school and provide advice to your grandmother on the other side of the country.
2) Feeder placement: Most feeders are best hung from tree branches or poles stuck into the ground where there are no branches available. With poles, you have almost unlimited options for location. Consider where observers can most easily watch the feeders. It’s nice to have them readily observable from inside the house or classroom.
Squirrels love bird seed and will happily eat and/or store everything you can put out there. Use squirrel baffles to keep them from climbing down to feeders in trees and up to feeders on poles. If you love squirrels, give them their own feeding station elsewhere! Squirrels can also jump 6-8 feet, like little monkeys, so make sure feeders are far enough away from low branches and deck railings.
A major source of bird mortality is window collisions. Birds often cannot tell the difference between an open sky and the reflection of an open sky. Feeders should not be too close to windows, but this depends heavily on the configuration of the area. Be prepared to move feeders if you hear or see birds bouncing off the glass. Also have some window decals on hand to place on problem windows. Search “window strike prevention” to discover many options. Where is the perfect feeder location in your yard?
3) Identifying species: Feeders bring birds to you, and those birds usually hang around long enough for you to get good looks and figure out what the species are. There are many guides to bird identification out there, but let me just recommend three. First, the phone app, Merlin, from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, is free to use, and is excellent. It also provides other information such as vocalizations and range maps. Second, the website All About Birds (https://www.allaboutbirds.org/news/), also from Cornell, displays information similar to that of Merlin but also gives you the chance to compare similar species. It tells you how to distinguish, say, a downy woodpecker from a hairy woodpecker or a black-capped chickadee from a mountain chickadee.
Third, although paper field guides are drifting out of style, I still keep some guides within reach. My favorite is the National Geographic guide to the birds of North America, but those from Peterson, Sibley, and others are great.
4) Observing birds: It’s one thing to see a bird and identify it. It’s another to watch it for an extended period to see what it’s doing. The first thing you’ll need to figure out is, how do I keep track of the same bird? Ornithologists mark birds with colored leg bands so they can tell one bird from another. But most individual birds have unique markings or colors you can detect once you look carefully. Try it. Can you track one bird?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
5) Counting birds: Counting the birds on your feeders and in your yard around the feeders can feed into long-term databases on bird populations. These data help scientists figure out which species are increasing and which are decreasing. Project FeederWatch (see above) and the Christmas Bird Count (https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/ Christmas-bird-count) both make use of citizen scientists to tally birds. But even if you don’t report them, you can still make the counts and then graph and analyze the data in various ways. Principles of the scientific method can be employed here.
6) Cats: Cats, both pet and feral types, are the No. 1 killer of birds in the U.S. and in Canada. Keep your cats indoors. Cat advocates often deny the science of cat predation. If you want a controversial topic to research and discuss, this is a good one. And if you need a little building project for those eager learners, check out Catios!
7) Landscaping with native flowering and fruiting plants: Feeders are great. But even better is providing naturally occurring food in your yard or school yard. Explore native species that provide flowers and fruits. This leads to discussions of native vs alien species. You get pollinator conservation as a bonus. For information on native plants, see the Idaho Native Plant Society website (https://idahonativeplants.org/).
8) Nest boxes: You can not only feed the birds but also give them places to nest. In most cases, this means putting out nest boxes. Only a few species nest in boxes, and their requirements for boxes and habitat differ. This leads to more research on what’s possible in the space you have.
9) Trail and video cameras: There are a variety of trail and video cameras you can put out, aimed at feeders or nest boxes or wherever you like. Because these cameras catch any motion, you might pick up owls, squirrels, raccoons, or just a lot of leaves blowing in the wind! This is an exciting window on discovery, suitable for all curious minds.
In addition to do-it-yourself discovery, there are a number of programs that provide additional educational resources.
Bird By Bird Idaho (BBB): This program “brings birds to classrooms and classrooms to birds” (https://www.facebook.com/birdbybirdidaho). BBB is run by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and is now in its 13th year. Teachers can sign up their classes to participate, and in exchange get monthly visits by ornithologists who provide various types of content.
Idaho Environmental Education Association (IDEEA): The mission of IDEEA is, “… the advancement of environmental education in Idaho.” Check out their “Educator Resources” for activities involving birds and many other natural resources (https://www.idahoee.org/).
Bringing birds into your yard provides a rich array of educational possibilities. It would be cool if it were as easy to bring other types of species in for close observation. Of course, you probably could attract mammals. Dump some garbage in the backyard and see what you get. This activity is not supported by BBB or IDEEA, just me.