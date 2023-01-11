Support Local Journalism


Countless studies have shown that hands-on activities are the most effective at teaching environmental principles. One of the simplest of these activities is feeding birds. Feeders and seed are relatively cheap, and feeders placed in yards and school yards can provide years of intellectual stimulation. The latter includes problem solving, strategizing, economic decision making, species identification, ecology, spatial design, controversy, math, and citizen science.

1) Choice of feeders and seeds: The first step is to figure out which feeders and which types of seed will work best where you are. Many species prefer black sunflower seeds. But others prefer thistle, millet, peanuts, or suet.

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com

