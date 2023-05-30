Support Local Journalism


It’s been obvious to me that since the early 90s, when we moved to Boise, the number of Bewick’s wrens I encounter from year to year has been increasing. That impression comes not only from the Boise area but also from my trips across the Great Basin to Sheldon NWR, Steens Mountain, Reno, Lakeview, and elsewhere. I frequently stop to bird interesting spots, often those with water.

At first, along roads like the one crossing between highways at White Horse Ranch in southeast Oregon, I thought I was just hearing odd song sparrows. But then I recalled encounters I’d had with singing Bewick’s wrens while running a bird monitoring training course years ago in Palm Springs. Several of us got schooled on the differences between the songs of these species. As that experience came back to mind, I started chasing down all those “odd” song sparrows. They were all Bewick’s wrens.

