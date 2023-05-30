It’s been obvious to me that since the early 90s, when we moved to Boise, the number of Bewick’s wrens I encounter from year to year has been increasing. That impression comes not only from the Boise area but also from my trips across the Great Basin to Sheldon NWR, Steens Mountain, Reno, Lakeview, and elsewhere. I frequently stop to bird interesting spots, often those with water.
At first, along roads like the one crossing between highways at White Horse Ranch in southeast Oregon, I thought I was just hearing odd song sparrows. But then I recalled encounters I’d had with singing Bewick’s wrens while running a bird monitoring training course years ago in Palm Springs. Several of us got schooled on the differences between the songs of these species. As that experience came back to mind, I started chasing down all those “odd” song sparrows. They were all Bewick’s wrens.
But impressions, anecdotes, and memories are all susceptible to a wide variety of perturbations inflicted by time and happy thinking. I know. I spend one night a month with a bunch of old(er) fishermen. Sheesh. Show me the data.
When I’m curious about bird population trends, the first place I go to is the Breeding Bird Survey (BBS). The 4,000-plus volunteer birders who run BBS routes have contributed invaluable bird population data across North America since 1966. This count is during the breeding season, so BBS data were exactly what I was looking for. But it turns out that Bewick’s wren has been so rare in Idaho, the BBS can’t calculate a trend for our state. It doesn’t even appear on the species list for analyzed data.
Next stop – eBird. More precisely, eBird, Explore, Species Maps. This tool allows you to select a species and a date range. It then displays the locations of all the checklists birders have reported with that species on it. You can scroll around the planet and zoom in on any geographic area you like, for as much detail as you need.
I looked at maps from each year 1995 to 2022, asking for all checklists over a given year with Bewick’s wren on them. The geographic area I checked was from the latitude of McCall south to the Nevada-Utah borders, west to the Oregon border, and east to the Wyoming border.
A given checklist may have more than one Bewick’s wren on it, but usually not more than two.
I didn’t dig into every checklist due to the time that would require. But that probably doesn’t matter – the pattern is obvious. These wrens have obviously been increasing since 1995. One confounding factor is that there has also been an increase in the number of birders in southern Idaho since 1995. But I don’t think that alone can explain the long-term trend.
The accompanying graph shows a pronounced increase in Bewick’s wren reports from 1995 to 2022. This is an exponential trend, the kind that will lead to infinitely many Bewick’s Wrens by about 2040! For the data folks out there, r2 = 0.94. That means the increase is almost perfectly modeled simply by time. A reminder the correlation is not causation, a basic principle of statistics that is not taught widely enough.
One other useful bit of information comes from the National Audubon Society’s project, Survival by Degrees (https://www.audubon.org/climate/survivalbydegrees), whereby future range expansions and contractions of various bird species are predicted at three different future temperature scenarios – increases of 1.5, 2.0, and 3.0o C. You can also look at two seasons – summer and winter – so there are six different future scenarios all told. The map for Bewick’s wren summer range under the 1.5 o C increase scenario predicts wrens all across in the Snake River Plane (in the appropriate habitat and elevational band).
We’re not there yet. As you go up the Snake River Plain toward the Tetons, Bewick’s Wren sightings are mostly near the Utah border. And they are not yet showing up along the northern edge as depicted on the map. But I think they are obviously on the way.
Bewick’s wren is one of seven species of wrens in Idaho. As I hinted above, they are typically found in riparian areas along with song sparrows. Another species of dense cover that can be routinely found in our foothills and along the Boise River is the house wren. A species that also likes riversides but which I have personally only found along the Boise River is the Pacific wren. This was split from the winter wren several years ago.
The remaining three species are really tied to specific habitats. The rock wren truly loves rocks. Where you have a lot of rock outcrops – such as our foothills or out in the lava flows east of here – you will have many of these little cave nesters. Similarly, the canyon wren simply must have a canyon. It usually won’t settle for rock piles – even big ones – but requires a legitimate canyon. Finally, the marsh wren must have a proper marsh. They love to hide in the dense rushes and cattails and won’t settle for the riparian habitats of house and Bewick’s.
It’s a reasonable hypothesis to propose that climate change is causing the increase in Bewick’s wrens in southern Idaho. Or maybe they’re spreading out due to other factors. Species do evolve and change over time. That’s the foundation of adaptation on our planet.
How about the future of our other wrens? For house and rock wrens, the 1.5 o C increase is not predicted to have much of an effect on their summer ranges. Canyon wren habitat is projected to increase, which is fine by me! And marsh wrens also won’t show much change around here, but their habitat in Canada will explode to the north.
Whatever the reason for more Bewick’s wrens in southern Idaho, I welcome these cheerful, if somewhat skulky, additions to our woodlands. I suspect they will continue to challenge us with song-sparrow-like songs. Go wrens!