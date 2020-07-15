I used to backpack often when I was younger. We’d walk for miles, rain or shine with no thought of where we would camp. When you are young you don’t care.
After age 60 things change. What used to be easy isn’t so easy anymore. Now I don’t leave anything to chance.
Over Father’s Day weekend, my wife Vicki and I set out to take our first backpack trip of the summer. I haven’t been getting in shape like I wanted to, so we decided to take an easy overnight trip.
And here are the rules for an easy overnight backpack trip:
1) The hike must be short.
2) It must be close to a town in case things go south; and
3) The weather has to be perfect. If there is a chance of rain we don’t go.
These rules work for your first trip of the season or if you have never backpacked before. No need to go on a death march the first time out.
Louie Lake, just outside of McCall fit this bill perfectly.
If you haven’t been to Louie lake you are missing out on a postcard-beautiful lake. It is great for a day hike and even better for an overnighter.
The hike to Louie Lake is about 1.5 miles each way. So it is a short hike — but it is steep. It is not so steep that you are ready to say: “Forget it I’m going home,” but it does have some steep parts.
The trail head to Louie lake is only about 12 miles from McCall. My wife and I arrived at the trailhead late in the afternoon. The trailhead is located not far from the Boulder Lake trailhead on Boulder Lake road east of McCall.
For our first trip we agreed to just hike to our destination, eat supper, read a little, hit the hay and hike out early the next morning. We were going to keep it simple.
We took the clothes on our back plus PJs, a sleeping pad, sleeping bag and tent. Evening Advil helps the knees and makes the ground sleep a little softer.
Our meal menu was simple. We only had to worry about supper, snacks and a light breakfast. We took no stove and no coffee and about 2 liters of water each. PB and J sandwiches work for supper and breakfast and peanuts and M&Ms for snacks. That’s the way to keep it simple.
We made this trip on the longest day of the year and it stayed light until after 10 in the evening. We had plenty of time to poke around.
Morning coffee is very important to me and we both agreed to get up early, pack up and have coffee and breakfast in McCall.
We probably spent only 15 hours in the “wilderness” but that’s OK for a first trip and I’m ready to go again. Keep it simple, ease in to it and you can go on a longer trip later.