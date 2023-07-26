Lest I leave you with feeling that it is “Catch Kings or go home” after last week’s column, let’s follow up on some of the other species that we caught while fishing with Waterfall Resort Alaska two weeks ago.
That’s one of the big benefits about fishing in Alaska: Even if the population of one species is down a little and the amount that you can keep has tightened down, or there is a slot limit on the size that you can keep, there are plenty of other species that you can target.
This year the number and size of the halibuts was somewhat lower, but still, we caught quite a few and brought home plenty. On kings we didn’t catch any huge award-winning ones, but we still limited out. On the ling cod, we caught quite a few but due to the slot limits we didn’t get to keep hardly any. The rules this year were one 30-40 inches and one over 55 inches with a limit of two per year.
On the red snappers, this year we couldn’t keep any due to F&G restrictions but we did catch a few. But no biggee, the black bass — actually they’re not a black bass but a rock fish, but they do closely resemble a black bass — taste just as good as the red snappers. And actually, they’re not red snappers but are red-eyed rock fish. And the limit on black bass are pretty liberal. I think that you can keep five a day and this year we were getting some big ones, I bet pushing 4-5 pounds.
But don’t get hung up and worried about all of the regulations. All of the guides at Waterfall Resort Alaska know the rules and regulations and will keep you in line. All you have to do is fish.
So how does a normal fishing day go in Alaska? If you’re on a roll, you will probably start off targeting kings. Even though there are areas where you will catch silvers, kings and halibuts, there are species-specific areas. Or maybe I shouldn’t say species specific but areas where you are more likely to catch a certain species.
So, let’s say you get lucky and limit out on kings for your group. You may then say let’s go hit the cohos. But before we go further, let me clarify something. There are five salmon and every salmon has two names.
Kings: Chinooks
Silvers: Cohos (Here in Idaho, our landlocked silvers are called Kokanees)
Reds: Sockeyes
Pinks: Humpies
Dogs: Chum
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Now back to cohos. All of our outdoor activities run on a time schedule. It is not an exact date on a calendar but… nearly. For instance, I used to like to hit Alaska July 4th for kings. But really, why not go the end of July/first of August? The silvers are in and you can keep six of them per day, and you’ll still be catching kings.
Everything in nature is weather dependent. Here in the lower 48, crappie move in to 20 feet of water when the water temps hit 45 for the prespawn. At 50 the males move in shallow and prepare the spawning beds. At 55 the females move in to spawn and it is game on.
Or, I used to start archery elk hunting on opening day but really, the elk don’t start bugling and rutting until the second and more likely the third week of September when it starts cooling off. So why waste vacation time until then?
The same above theory applies throughout the outdoor world in general. You want to hit things in their season so as to be able to peak out. No doubt, Alaska is magical 24/7 to some degree but still, different times of the summer are no doubt better for certain species of fish. Make sense? So, you may want to schedule your visit according to what species you want to target. But, even a bad day of fishing in Alaska is better than a good day of fishing anywhere else.
So, with all of the above said, on a trip to Alaska you should be able to catch kings, silvers, halibut, ling cod and rock fish. That’s quite an assortment. We brought back 150 pounds of fillets this trip. That’s nearly a half-pound per day for the upcoming year! The first trip to Waterfall Resort Alaska Eddy, Clifton and I all brought back 185 pounds of fillets each. That’s a lot of fish.
So, if you go to Alaska not only will you see awesome country and have an awesome vacation but you will also bring home enough fish to make it worthwhile.
Next week I will probably write about iCAST, which is the country’s largest fishing show but probably the next I will write an article on recipes for your Alaska fish that you catch. One word of warning though, once you bring back a load of Alaska fish, you won’t ever order fish in a restaurant again!