Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Lest I leave you with feeling that it is “Catch Kings or go home” after last week’s column, let’s follow up on some of the other species that we caught while fishing with Waterfall Resort Alaska two weeks ago.

That’s one of the big benefits about fishing in Alaska: Even if the population of one species is down a little and the amount that you can keep has tightened down, or there is a slot limit on the size that you can keep, there are plenty of other species that you can target.

Load comments