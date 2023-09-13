Say's phoebe

A young Say's phoebe begs for food. This bird was first identified by non-natives not far from Pueblo, Colorado.

 Terry Rich

Many scientific aspects of birds can seem esoteric at first but prove to be interesting once you look at them in a little detail. The “type locality” of a species is one such item. That is the geographic place where the first specimen was collected. We tend to think of our Idaho birds as being from Idaho. But most of our species are widespread, so you don’t know where a given species was first found.

I thought it would be fun to kick off this little exploration with our state bird, the mountain bluebird. “Fun” might be a good descriptor, but it turns out “messy” is another one. Our state bird was first described by Johann Matthäus Bechstein in 1798. I’m guessing nobody has heard of this guy. Bechstein named the bird the “grayish warbler.” The first problems are his description of the bird’s plumage and an accompanying painting he made did not look like a mountain bluebird. Further, the painting and the description didn’t match each other very well, either. Bad start.

mountain bluebird

The mountain bluebird is Idaho's state bird, but records don't indicate where it was first identified.
Lewis's woodpecker

Explorer Meriwether Lewis apparently identified the bird that was later named Lewis's woodpecker near Helena, Montana. 
Clark's nutcracker

The first specimens of the bird that came to be called Clark's nutcracker were obtained along the Clearwater River near Kamiah, Idaho.
lazuli bunting

The lazuli bunting, a popular bird in Idaho, was first identified by non-natives near Canyon City, Colorado.

You can reach Terry Rich at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

