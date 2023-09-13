Many scientific aspects of birds can seem esoteric at first but prove to be interesting once you look at them in a little detail. The “type locality” of a species is one such item. That is the geographic place where the first specimen was collected. We tend to think of our Idaho birds as being from Idaho. But most of our species are widespread, so you don’t know where a given species was first found.
I thought it would be fun to kick off this little exploration with our state bird, the mountain bluebird. “Fun” might be a good descriptor, but it turns out “messy” is another one. Our state bird was first described by Johann Matthäus Bechstein in 1798. I’m guessing nobody has heard of this guy. Bechstein named the bird the “grayish warbler.” The first problems are his description of the bird’s plumage and an accompanying painting he made did not look like a mountain bluebird. Further, the painting and the description didn’t match each other very well, either. Bad start.
According to Birds of the World, British ornithologist William James Swainson (Swainson’s hawk, Swainson’s thrush and others) gave the species its first widely used scientific name, Sialia arctica, when describing a male collected during an expedition to northwestern Canada in the 1820s. One little problem with that account is the Great Bear Lake, where the bird was supposedly collected, is approximately 500 miles northeast of the nearest confirmed breeding location of the species. We know birds move around a lot, but this seems a bit much.
So, like the account of Bechstein, it didn’t really add up. This collecting expedition had also visited the Rocky Mountains, so it’s possible the bird was simply mislabeled. I don’t think those first explorers and collectors were typically that careless. But in the end, I can’t find a specific type locality for my first bird. It is listed only as “Western America.” I could have rewritten this column to hide such an unsanitary beginning. But, no! Onward.
Let’s try another Idaho bird. Lewis and Clark were famous explorers and collectors of new biological specimens over the period 1804 to 1806. We have Lewis’s woodpecker and Clark’s nutcracker, among many other species, as a result. Where were these birds first found by non-natives?
On July 20, 1805, Lewis wrote in his journal that he observed a “… black woodpecker (or crow).” This location was in Lewis and Clark County, on the point of a bend between Soup and Trout Creeks. As far as I can determine, this is a few miles northeast of Helena, Montana. Lewis was unable to obtain a specimen there. But a few years later, the ornithologist Alexander Wilson (Wilson’s warbler, Wilson’s snipe and others), working with skins from the expedition, described this species and named it Lewis’s woodpecker. No type locality is listed at Birds of the World.
So, two species and no precise type locality yet. Let’s turn to Captain William Clark.
The bird that would become Clark’s nutcracker was also thought to be a woodpecker when first seen by Clark on Aug. 22, 1805, about a month after his colleague first observed Lewis’s woodpecker. Lewis and Clark did not collect nutcrackers until their return journey a year later. Specimens were obtained along the Clearwater River near Kamiah, Idaho. All right. An original Idaho bird!
Where to next? How about the greater sage-grouse? Where was this spectacular grouse discovered? How about Lewis and Clark? Lewis first observed sage-grouse at the mouth of the Marias River, Montana, on June 6, 1805. That’s where the Marias enters the Missouri. One of their mates, Private John Shields, was sent to collect one. He missed one or many shots (not clear), continuing to reveal the difficulty of collecting new birds on that expedition.
This iconic sagebrush bird was eventually described in 1827 by Charles Lucien Jules Laurent Bonaparte, Second Prince of Canino and Musignano, a French naturalist and ornithologist. Here’s another person most of us ever heard of. To continue the messiness, the type locality is listed as “Northwestern countries beyond the Mississippi especially on the Missouri.” Let’s call it Montana.
Another favorite around here is the western tanager. What’s its story? Well, guess who? This gorgeous bird was first observed in Idaho (yay!) by Meriwether Lewis on June 6, 1806. They were on the Kooskooske River, now known as the Clearwater. The type locality is near Kamiah, Idaho … again! That was easy. I wonder if there is a western tanager monument in Kamiah? Seems like a great idea for a city park, along with some Lewis and Clark fun facts. They can place it next to the giant monument of a Clark’s nutcracker.
Picking another popular and lovely Idaho favorite, let’s take a look at the lazuli bunting. While we’re here, realize there is also a lazuli kingfisher (Todiramphus lazuli — see my Aug. 16, 2023, column) and lazuline sabrewing. You will have to get out of town to see either of these.
The type locality for the lazuli bunting is the source of the Arkansas River, near Canyon City, Colorado. This species was described by Thomas Say in 1822. Say was actually a conchologist and has many clams and snails, a stink bug and a squirrel named after him. He got one bird — Say’s phoebe.
So, how about Say’s phoebe? The type locality for this flycatcher is near that of the lazuli bunting. It’s listed as the Arkansas River, not far from Pueblo, Colorado, which is about 40 miles from Canyon City. Recall you can’t name a species after yourself. Say got his sole bird, thanks to the Second Prince of Canino, now familiar to all of us.
So, in this random exploration of some of my favorite Idaho birds, we have two species with a type locality in Idaho, two in Colorado, one in Montana (probably), one in “Western America,” and one with none listed.
As you can see, this seemingly simple exploration leads to all sorts of interesting discoveries and mysteries, depending on the species. There are 432 species of birds in Idaho, and I’ve only covered seven so far. So, I have about 1.5 years’ worth of columns all told. Hope you like this area of inquiry.
Before you run out and get ahead of me, realize this term also exists in geology. Type locality is the place where a particular rock type, stratigraphic unit or mineral species was first identified. I’m sure rockhounds borrowed this term from biologists. You’re welcome.