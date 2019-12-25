The Hagerman Wildlife Management Area was established in 1940 for the purpose of providing winter habitat for waterfowl, as well as habitats for upland game birds. Located in Gooding County, this 882 acre wildlife area was the first WMA designated in Idaho. With its numerous ice-free spring-fed ponds, the Hagerman WMA is an excellent stopover location for migrating waterfowl along the Pacific Flyway. These same ponds provide many opportunities for anglers to pursue trout and warm-water fish species.
Throughout the winter months, many different waterfowl species literally flock to the Hagerman WMA making it the perfect place to view and photograph wildlife. Consider this your invitation to explore the Hagerman WMA and all it has to offer!
For more information, please call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 or visit our webpage at www.idfg.idaho.gov/wma/hagerman