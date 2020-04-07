I live in a studio apartment, only about 300 square feet. Now that I’m working from home, getting outside is becoming more important for my sanity.
I’m continually amazed at the variety of trails and scenery we have available to us within an hour's drive. On Sunday, my boyfriend and I packed up the dog and our lunches and headed out to Swan Falls Dam south of Kuna.
The trailhead there, on Idaho Power property, was closed, but five or so miles up a gravel road was Bureau of Land Management property, where we hopped on a trail along the Snake River.
We met a couple of friends out there. It felt a bit strange to have the six-foot gap between us as we sat and ate our lunch or walked along the trail, but we were happy to accommodate that if it meant we could all hang out again safely.
Other people were out there, too, sitting by their campers or casting fishing lines into the river. We waved cheery hellos and maintained our distance.
The area is in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. The rocky canyon walls towering over our heads were popular with birds large and small. We saw a beautiful heron gliding over the river. According to the BLM, “Some 800 pairs of hawks, owls, eagles and falcons come each spring to mate and raise their young.”
I live near and absolutely love the Boise Foothills — being out in the open and seeing the city down below — but this hike was so cool in its own, completely different way. We were enveloped by jagged cliffs on one side, and the river and green plateaus on the other. The colors of the plant life were so vibrant — red shrubs growing along the river, yellow flowers on bushes starting to bloom, the greenery of spring filling in the spaces. In the distance, snow-capped mountains glimmered in the sunlight.
Ah, the sun. It wouldn’t stick around for long.
About two miles in, gray clouds rolled in over the blue sky. One droplet here. Another there. Before long we were climbing around the boulders by the river, looking for one that would offer some shelter. If we had just gone a bit farther down the trial we would have encountered an abandoned stone cabin that would have provided a perfect cover.
The rain let up, and we continued on our way. We turned around before making it to Celebration Park, though, and good thing we did! As we got closer to the car, the booms of thunder got louder, we saw some flashes of lightning, and the rain started to fall harder than before (even some hail).
We had a fun adventure, though I know Oliver (our Labradoodle) was not too appreciative of the rain. (He hates getting wet. I always ask him, ‘Where are your Labrador genes??')
My clothes and hair were pretty wet, too. But hey, after days in my apartment, I’ll take it!