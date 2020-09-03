Life
To my fellow Christians,
In the State of Idaho many individuals profess to be followers of Christianity. I see you professing your faith in Church, community events, in educational settings and on the corner. As a follower of Christ we are asked to believe that we are to treat others as we wish to be treated. Many of you have stood up and called out the need for followers of Christ to be Pro-Life and to attempt to change the minds and souls of those that are Pro-Choice. If as a Christian you profess to be Pro-Life, then you are to be PRO-LIFE for all lives.
This includes wearing a mask to protect your fellow members of the human kind.
This includes speaking up for the atrocities facing fellow members of the human kind.
This included all Life whether you agree with what they think, say or believe.
As Christians we are asked to put the needs of others before our own, we are taught to place the less of us before us and help lift them closer to God. We are asked to defend and protect the orphans and the widows. We are told that how we treat Children is how we treat Christ.
It is time for the Christians in Idaho to stand up and be PRO-LIFE, protect your fellow human kind. It is time to not be PRO-CHOICE. Protect all lives, not just those that you choose. Also, if you choose to not wear a mask and you choose to not speak up and out to protect human life, do not come and speak from the pulpit in my Church about how important life is.
Sean Nixon, Nampa
Biden 2020
I am voting for Joe Biden for president. We need someone who will bring this country together. I want to see a president who will tell the voters the truth. And listen to the health experts. So we can end this virus. And then we can get our economy back up and running again. And try to fix our environment. For the next generations to come.we must show Trump we all can work together. And respect our follow man..
Michael Hylinski, Nampa
Not news
Jeers to the negative article in 8/26 paper about First Lady’s speech at the RBC convention. This belongs on the op-ed page and not as a news article.
Earlene Brown, Nampa
Media
That darned liberal media
in todays paper, 2 articles made me think of Darrell Bolz recent letter where he referenced the liberal media. Since his remark seemed as a general remark I conclude that his reference might mean the stories are not told in the manner he would like to hear them. I totally respect Darrel and have known him many years The articles covered the republican convention and the Idaho legislatures special session. at the convention both Pres. Trump and V.P. Mike Pence as well as others attempted to tell us that Mr. Trump and the Republicans cared more for Americans than the Democrats. At the Idaho special session it was noted that the Democrats were mostly masked and some even shielded at their desk. My response to the Presidents and his supporters is, I will listen to what you say and observe what you do, in that way I know what you meant. I don’t see a lot of concern for the public at either the Republican convention or the Idaho Republicans.
William Waller, Caldwell
Sorry
Thank you for your excellent article. I am sorry that you have suffered prejudice in our community. I grew up in the South and lived in a mixed race area, worked at a store with mostly Black patrons, and I’ve had many lovely friends that suffered these hardships. Whites, like me, also get their hundred dollar bills rejected, and are cheated by the plumber etc. because there are humans that are always trying to take advantage or dismiss others.
But, it is also true that my Black friend’s brother was run over because he was changing a tire on the highway while Black. My fellow Black student in college introduced me to my husband, but later succumbed to the ravages of drug addiction in his community.
I would never deny that the Black community has a harder life, but I would add that I also thought the Black community had the higher moral ground, went to church more, tolerated ignorant Whites, and celebrated community when I was a youth.
Most people in this area haven’t lived in communities that are mixed race. They get their opinions of Black communities from the news. It’s unfortunate because no one wants to be labeled racist or radical. We can assume the best of our fellow humans in all circumstances, but it’s hard.
I hope you’re not discouraged with us. Humans, in God’s eyes, are a piece of work, at best. Don’t offend and don’t be offended is the best advice I’ve been given as a woman in a man’s field, but it’s cold comfort, sometimes. Sorry.
Deborah Lake, Boise
The flag
I have this sweater tank with an American flag stitched in it. It has survived years of closet purges though I can’t remember ever wearing it. Why has it remained? Maybe I like the idea of it? A sweater tank top? That is not a garment suited for any type of weather.
But I don’t wear it because I also don’t like the idea of it. When I pass a house with an American flag adorning its front door or see it flying behind a truck, I feel unsafe and unwelcome. The American flag is a symbol that I not only don’t identify with, but am increasingly threatened by. Why? How has it come to be that, as an American citizen who loves hiking, a true pioneer past time, I reject the most basic symbol of my country?
Flag flyers believe that America is free, that they are free and the flag, and lets not forget about the poor eagle, are symbols of that. I’d probably wear the garment if I associated the American flag with my freedom, but I don’t. I don’t see our society as having ever been truly egalitarian and free for all people and I believe no one is free, until we are all free.
America is the place where I live, where I am raising my two cats. I am able to seek education and tell my stories. I have friends who look differently from me. And I live in Idaho, where the hiking is phenomenal. Those are the things I love about living in this country and the things I do believe are under threat. So, even though it is still hot out, I will wear the sweater tank but not before I stitch Black Lives Matter on it, just to be clear.
Beth Norton, Boise
Vote
“What do you have to lose?”
At the 2016 rallies, Trump entreated, “Vote for me, What do you have to lose?” Four years later, we now know. In addition to losing valuable time to save the planet for our grandchildren, and immigrant parents losing their children to cages at our Southern border, America losing the respect of our NATO allies, We have lost 180,000 Americans to COVID. (More by the time you read this.)
We have gotten accustomed to these huge numbers, and to those of us who have not lost a family member, they are, perhaps, just numbers. Let me put some flesh and bones on these. Lets put these 180,000 Americans each in a casket, and lay the caskets side by side. (Not one to end). There would be 104 miles of caskets, stretching so far into the horizon that one could not possibly see the end. If you were to walk by, and pay only three seconds of respect to each of the deceased, You would be walking for 150 hours, ten hours a day for 15 days.
America lost about 3,000 valuable citizens in the 9-11 tragedy. The country was in outrage and justifiably so. In the past 6 months, we have experienced the equivalent of sixty 9-11 tragedies. That is ten per month, or one every three days. I am outraged, aren’t you?
Though not responsible for the virus, Trump is responsible for the response, or lack of it. Australia, with a population of about 24.5 million, has had 549 deaths. The United States with a population of about 328 million, if having taken the same approach to the virus, should have about 7,400 deaths, not 180,000. Please VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! You “know what you have to lose”.
Carl Erling, Boise
God
This is for Doug Sweaney whose letter in the Idaho Press on August 30 said that Allah is “a non-existent god.” Actually, Doug, Allah is an Arabic contraction meaning “The God.” In the Qur’an, it explicitly denotes the God of Abraham, Noah, Moses, and Jesus. I hope that sounds like your God.
To all Christians everywhere, have a blessed day!
Gwen Chavarria, Caldwell
Looting
When I first of heard of Vicky Osterweil’s book, “In Defense of Looting,” which came out last Tuesday, just glancing at the title, I figured it was a defense of the Women’s March on Versailles, the 1871 Paris Commune, the labor strikes of Big Bill Haywood, and etc. I had no idea that the book/author would defend such asinine statements like the ones highlighted in her NPR interview this past week. In this interview, Osterweil stated that, “When it comes to small business... they are no more likely to provide worker protections. They are no more likely to have to provide good stuff for the community than big businesses. It’s actually a Republican myth that... the small business owner creates jobs and is part of the community. But that’s actually a right-wing myth.” She also said “A business being attacked in the community is ultimately about attacking like modes of oppression that exist in the community.”
Given her logic, there are plenty of communities in Idaho that would be ripe for justice, like Glenns Ferry and Middleton. They both have had their ugly histories with racism, the land they sit on belonged to the Shoshone-Bannock tribe, and they have had controversies with the Latino community, to put it mildly. Given Osterweil’s logic, it would be perfectly logical for rioters to destroy “The Stop Drive-Inn” in Glenns Ferry and “Tacos El Rancho” in Middleton. Osterweil already stated that they are no better at providing wages and benefits than McDonalds or Burger King, and that it’s a “right wing myth” that they are a part of the community, even if they live there and their kids go to/went to schools in the community. When push comes to shove, Vicky Osterweil’s logic only hurts the common man and BIPOC business owners.
Tyler Brock, Caldwell