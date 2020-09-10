Make no law
The first amendment of our constitution of these United States starts with our very first right: CONGRESS SHALL MAKE NO LAW respecting an establishment of religion or PROHIBITING THE FREE EXERCISE THEREOF. Our rights are given to us, as U.S. citizens, by almighty God and our elected representatives have sworn an oath of office to protect and defend these rights against all enemies both foreign and domestic. Some of these electees have lied and broken their oath by forbidding churches from freely exercising religion as we are commanded by God according to His word. The tragic response from some churches is to ‘bow down’ to the command of their MASTER government and close their doors when they should be keeping them open more so now in these times of pandemic, racial strife, natural disasters and a crucial election on November 3rd.
These are times when the church is needed more than ever to be the rock of hope that hopeless people can turn to, and they close down?! This response from some church leaders more than just concerns me.
Look at California after Governor (King) Newsom decided to shut down churches. The state is burning up, mainly in their precious wine country from where much of their state’s revenue comes.
So I say to all Bible believing Christians to remember to vote on November 3rd and exercise your 1st amendment right and protect innocent un-born babies, help be a friend to our best friend in the middle-east, Israel, and vote for President Donald Trump for re-election. The alternative is far too disgusting and frightening to even consider.
Wake up, Church, and do the right thing. Remember Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s quote “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: to not speak is to speak, to not act is to act.”
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Vote Hanson
For the past six years, I have lived next door to Rebecca Hanson; who is currently running for Idaho State Legislature District 10A. Rebecca is a 3rd generation Idahoan, educated in Caldwell schools, graduated from Caldwell HS and the College of Idaho. Since retiring from music teaching, raising two daughters and caring at home for elderly parents and in-laws, she’s contributed to the community in several other ways – working as a poll worker (Chief Judge) and serving on the boards of Caldwell Fine Arts and the Friends of Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge. Through many conversations, I have seen her passion for Caldwell and our beloved state. We have had numerous conversations about the education system in Idaho and I know that education will be one of her highest priorities if elected. Growing up in Idaho, she remembers a time when the political parties worked together - trading solutions to problems rather than insults. I also remember those times. Rebecca would like to bring a spirit of cooperation back to the legislature and focus this organization on fixing our neglected problems of education, healthcare and out-of-control property taxes. Idahoans shouldn’t have to rely on last resort initiatives to address work left undone in Boise. Please vote for a return to bi-partisan law making. Vote for Rebecca Y. Hanson for District 10A/ becky4idaho.org
Ty Walling, Caldwell
Vote Spencer
Ellen Spencer, of Eagle, is running as an Independent for the District 14 Senate seat in November. In the last legislative session, her opponent Scott Grow proposed the most restrictive regulations in the nation for getting an initiative on the ballot.
The legislature had already tightened up the initiative process after the Students Come First education referendums passed in 2012. Grow's bill followed on the heels of the successful initiative for Medicaid Expansion.
The writers of our State’s Constitution felt that our voices were so important that they protected citizens' rights to initiate laws by the ballot initiative in Article III, Section 1.
Then the question is: Why would Grow’s bill pass both the Idaho house and senate? (Fortunately, the Governor vetoed it as it would probably be challenged in court as unconstitutional, and the State would most likely lose.)
Now it just makes a person wonder why some of our legislators do not want us citizens to have a voice in our government. Do they believe that they know best or are smarter than we are? Don’t they care what we constituents want? OR are they influenced by lobbyists such as Moneytree who don’t want an initiative to block their exploitation of borrowers?
Ellen Spencer wants to deal with real issues when she is elected to the Senate. She will not waste valuable time on matters that are self-serving. She will advocate for education, transportation, and tax reformation, among other major issues. Vote for Ellen and make sure your voice is heard in the coming legislative session.
Lois Morgan, Boise
Good company
You have by now read or heard about the Atlantic article, corroborated by others including Fox News, about President Trump’s view that America’s war dead, missing, POWs and wounded, and service members and veterans generally, are “losers” and “suckers.” I am a Vietnam War vet, and I personally know the stories of many of those “losers” and “suckers,” including:
- Three uncles who fought in WWII – one suffered from PTSD for the rest of his life after close combat in Europe, one was combat wounded and one caught malaria while fighting in the South Pacific.
- My public school friends, Kenny, Floyd and Danny, who died in Vietnam.
- My Sioux schoolmate, Vincent, whose ancestors had been dispossessed of their lands by the US Army, who became a highly decorated Army war hero in Vietnam.
- My Military Academy classmates, virtually all of whom served in Vietnam, many of whom died or were wounded.
- Friends with whom I served in Vietnam, including my pinochle partner Al, who did not come home.
- A friend who is an amputee as a result of Vietnam service, and is now unwelcome by the President in military parades.
- A schoolmate who was a decorated Marine, now in hospice care as a result of Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam.
- My family members and some younger friends who served in our current wars.
None of those people had, or ever wanted, a wealthy father to pay a family doctor for a diagnosis of bone spurs to avoid military service. If the man who used that diagnosis to avoid serving his country wants to call those people “losers” and “suckers,” then he can call me a loser or a sucker. Coming from him, it’s a badge I’d wear with pride, in good company.
Everett Wohlers, Meridian
Losers
As a Vietnam era veteran of the US Navy and Marine Corps, I am appalled and astonished at the remarks by Trump that he wouldn’t go to an American cemetery in France for US WWII service members who were killed in that war because “it’s filled with losers” now verified by three sources, and that he said that the 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood were “suckers” for getting killed.
Saying that former President George H. W. Bush was a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese in WWII and that combined with his remark about the late Senator John McCain who served over five years in a POW camp, that “He’s (McCain is) not a war hero” make Trump unacceptable and unfit to serve as the Commander in Chief of our armed forces. As someone who managed to dodge the draft of my era because of “bone spurs” he has no place to make any kind of disparaging remark about any who have served in any era, particularly that of Vietnam.
He needs to be removed from office on November 3, 2020.
Steve Scanlin, Boise
Vote Fulcher
Choosing a candidate to vote for in a congressional race can be nerve-wracking, especially when one is unsure how a candidate will ultimately perform in Washington once they get there. Will they sell out to special interests? Will they do what they promised to do if elected? It can be hard to determine, even with information about the candidates and what they are advocating. Thus, this is why I have been so impressed with Russ Fulcher over the last two years; the choice to vote for him once again in the primary was an easy one, even after speaking with his very charming opponent at length before the primary.
Often, those we think will be great in Washington trade their integrity and constituents for political favors. They begin "playing the game," some with good intentions, and some fall to the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eye, and the pride of life. It is easy to cave to political corruption and very difficult to stand your ground as a conservative, especially in this unprecedented age of leftist divisiveness and staggering manipulation. Congressman Fulcher has been steadfast in his resolve and done the job we hired him to do, in what some consider the most toxic environment for Congressmen in United States History. He has voted consistently for conservative values. He has made Idahoans proud while speaking and debating important issues on the Floor. I have had high hopes for him since his run for Governor in 2014, and he has not disappointed.
I hope all conservatives in Idaho's First Congressional District will join me in enthusiastically re-electing the most conservative member of the Idaho Delegation to Congress this November. He has done a fantastic job and is deserving of our highest respect and support.
Courtney Thompson, Caldwell
Better
As COVID-19 jeopardizes people’s jobs and livelihoods, Idaho workers unfortunately can not count on our state for protection. Idaho ranks a disappointing #43 on the annual Best States to Work Index (oxfamamerica.org/covidmap) published by Oxfam America last week. Even worse, we were almost at the bottom - #47 - when it comes to unemployment assistance.
So what did the state legislature do last month in its special session? It protected businesses by passing civil liability immunity protection against COVID-19 lawsuits but did nothing to protect workers.
Unlike so many others, our state does not mandate paid sick leave or protect workers from forced return to work, nor has it placed a moratorium on shutting off utilities. This leaves working families exposed to the pandemic with few protections against poverty and despair.
With such deep peril and no action from the state, the federal government should be stepping up now, passing more relief packages that tackle the current emergency and providing support to the unemployed. At the very least, the $600 federal unemployment supplement should be continued until unemployment rates fall below a reasonable threshold.
We can do better, and we must.
Betsy Dunklin, Boise