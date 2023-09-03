Yet another fatality on I-84 in the Treasure Valley was recently reported. For whatever set of reasons, the vast majority of cars traveling between Caldwell and Boise are exceeding the speed limit making that section of road dangerous and deadly. I urge ISP to ramp up enforcement and make that pathway between counties safe for everyone, especially the apparent minority of drivers heeding the posted speed.
Drive Idaho. Not coastal.
Timothy Rosandick
Caldwell
VOTING IS KEY TO HEALTHY COMMUNITY
If Caldwell voters care about sustaining and advancing the community improvements of the last few decades, it's extremely important to vote on or before this November 7th election, and, do everything possible to ensure your votes are based on good information. Knowing the candidates and their guiding principles on relevant issues is the best way to avoid being fooled by last-minute campaign propaganda.
Solving real problems requires good leadership.
Back in the 90's, community and school safety issues topped our list of concerns. We concerned citizens met to look at the facts, discuss the problems, and offer solutions. Then we worked with community and school district officials. None of what we did disrupted the functioning of the district or learning in the classroom. The process worked. Improvements were made.
Throughout our country and local communities, we're seeing disruption of public services as a result of low voter turnout and uninformed, misguided voters choosing candidates that aren't working with public service institutions, but against them. Get yourself informed on the issues and vote in every election.
Victoria Young
Caldwell
PLATO HAS GOOD ADVICE FOR TODAY
Plato's statements about politics and ancient Greek democracy are legendary. His words are obviously as profound today as they were over 2,400 years ago. 1) We should not honor men more than truth. 2) Opinion is the medium between knowledge and ignorance. 3) The worst of all deception is self deception. 4) Good people don't need laws to tell them how to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws. 5) The measure of any politician is what he does with power. 6) Only those who don't seek power are qualified to hold it. 7) Access to political power must be confined to those who aren't in love with it. 8) People too honest to get involved in politics are doomed to live in societies run by people who aren't. 9) One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you will be governed by your inferiors. 10) He who wishes to serve his country must not only have the power to think, but the will to vote.
Steven Shake
Caldwell
AD MISAPPLIES WORD 'EXTREME'
I just finished reading the August 27, Sunday Press. My attention was drawn to the pink full page ad/commercial by Planned Parenthood.
The word "extreme," I believe, was very wrongly used in a negative way against politicians who want to save lives.
Personally, I can't think of anything more "extreme" than one who is willing to snuff out the life of the most sacred, precious gift to humankind.
Maybe it's time we get it right!
Curt Vieselmeyer
Boise
