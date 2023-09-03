Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

MORE ENFORCEMENT NEEDED ON I-84

Yet another fatality on I-84 in the Treasure Valley was recently reported. For whatever set of reasons, the vast majority of cars traveling between Caldwell and Boise are exceeding the speed limit making that section of road dangerous and deadly. I urge ISP to ramp up enforcement and make that pathway between counties safe for everyone, especially the apparent minority of drivers heeding the posted speed.

