Paid family leave
Earlier this year, I gave birth to my first baby. I feel fortunate I had the option to spend the first few months caring for her and adjusting to motherhood. This isn’t the case for 85% of workers in America that lack paid family leave after the birth or adoption of a child. Many cannot afford unpaid time off, forcing them to cut short those precious early days with their child. It is encouraging to see several paid leave policies proposed by Republicans in Congress that support parents after the birth or adoption of a child.
Studies show that women with 12 weeks of paid leave experience fewer depressive symptoms and better mental and physical health. Also, after taking paid leave, mothers are 39% less likely to go on public assistance and 40% less likely to need food stamps. I urge Senator Crapo and other Idaho Congressional leaders to support practical PFL solutions that empower parents to bond and care for their new child without imposing new government mandates.
Taite Ogata, Eagle
Parking boot
Last night my husband and I went to visit some new friends who recently moved to Idaho. They live in an apartment complex in Nampa. My husband drives a wheelchair handicap accessible van and there were no places to park so he took two spots to be able to get out. When we came out to the van there was a boot on his wheel. It took them 45 minutes to come remove it and he had to pay $100. There is a tiny sign by the road about parking that we didn’t see. A handicapped veteran can’t get home to take his meds, no warning. Even the police warn you before they boot your car. Ridiculous.
Jean Ludwig, Nampa
National Socialism
In announcing her task force to root out indoctrination in Idaho public schools, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said she was going to protect “our young people from the scourge of critical race theory (which she didn’t define), socialism, communism and Marxism.” But McGeachin and her comrade Priscilla Giddings forgot one other “scourge”: National Socialism.
Scholars have written that some of the key elements of National Socialism include “a style and substance steeped in political violence, a leader’s cult, dictatorial aims and practices ... a politics of hatred, religious fanaticism, militarization of politics, denial of science and totalitarian propaganda” … there must be “minorities to vilify to create panic and fear among the dominant majority.” The National Socialist “leader represents himself as the nation’s savior and only hope against these threats.”
If this sounds like what the country has experienced since 2016 that could explain why McGeachin and Giddings don’t want to protect young people from the scourge of National Socialism.
Gary Bennett, Boise
Tree huggers
Tree huggers have loved our forests to death. Abandoned to themselves, overgrown with brush and rot, they were a tinderbox awaiting a spark. We all are suffering the disastrous consequences of this misguided love. Social activists have loved our young people to death. No one dare question their self-indulgent choices, whether it be food, entertainment, substance, or sex. They demand reconstructed bodies to match their inner unrest, only to find contentment is fleeting and there is no going back. Rage, suicide, substance, and obesity-related deaths are rampant. These do-gooders promote identity by temporal measures rather than eternal. We all are suffering the consequences. It is high time we return to our Creator and teach our youth to honor their Creator rather than overindulging the creation to its demise.
Deborah Glasscock, Nampa