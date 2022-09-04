Questions
Questions for Republicans: Do you hate American government institutions, as your party’s current actions and rhetoric suggest (starving funding, hamstringing enforcement, denigrating, fostering attacks, etc), and want them to fail? If they do fail, what do you propose to replace them with, a Putinesque despot and secret police, a corporate-ocracy, every-(armed) man-for-himself (freedom!), a theocracy (which one?), or what?
James Runsvold
Caldwell
‘Economic illiteracy’
Well folks, you can’t make this stuff up. In her Aug. 23rd. column, Judy Ferro complains that Democrats cannot recruit enough people to run for office, and this leaves several races uncontested. Yes, this is the same writer who the previous week declared that inflation was at zero – a repeat of a lie told by Joe Biden. Even his own Dept. of Labor had declared July inflation at 8.5%, a huge increase over a year ago. But this is just the latest example of the congenital economic illiteracy demonstrated by Democrats. Those same people inflated the money supply by 40% and are just awed by high prices? She had previously repeated the Biden lie that Georgia law forbade providing water to persons in voting lines. If she repeated his absurd statement that ‘poor kids are just as smart as white kids” I must have missed it. Might she ever think that the lack of candidates is because most people have a sense of shame if required to spout nonsense.
Terry Fitzgerald
Boise
‘Attack on President Biden’
August 21 guest columnist Lewis Groberg used disinformation to attack President Biden. Biden’s first year approval of oil-drilling permits beat Trump’s record by 34%. In the final months of the Trump administration, oil companies stock-piled drilling permits. As of April 2022, there were 9,000 unused drilling permits.
Regarding Jan. 6, Pelosi did not refuse National Guard protection for the Capitol. It’s proven Republican disinformation. The Jan. 6th Committee is a fact-finding body, not a court of law, but hopefully will find facts that can be acted upon by the DOJ. Republicans were invited to participate on the Committee, and could have asked their own questions, but refused. Were they afraid of the answers, or did they want the Committee to appear biased?
It was Trump who tried to overthrow our Democracy to become Dictator for life, not Biden.
Groberg lives in Idaho, dominated by Republicans whose platform demands that young mothers risk death and Doctors face criminal and civil penalties rather than abort a nonviable pregnancy. Talk about a dictatorship.
James Pauls
Meridian
School board races
Our society is divided. When an issue has no clear common ground, division causes each side to believe they are right and their opponents are wrong. And this belief can lead to losing sight of the intrinsic value of the person on the opposite side.
This matters for the Boise School Board because Trustees are responsible for making decisions that affect all students, teachers, and administrators. We can’t just devalue people and ignore perspectives we disagree with. Rather, we need to understand and consider all sides when making decisions.
Our society needs activists proclaiming the wrongs they see done, and it needs people focused on specific actions affecting change. But our School Board needs reasonable Trustees who see the value of each person and will uphold their oath to build relationships of trust and respect with others, in addition to their other responsibilities.
I encourage every eligible voter to become educated on the candidates and vote for those who will do this. It’s what our students and those who help them learn need.
Steve Schmidt
Boise
Cost of college
I sent the following letter to Representative Mike Simpson:
I saw your tweet regarding the Biden announcement to forgive some student loan debt. I suspect you’re thinking of what was like when you were young. Back then, college was much more affordable, and I suspect you’re thinking “Why don’t these kids just finance their educations the way we did?”
The situation with college costs today, unfortunately, is largely because of state legislators like you were, who over the years made increasingly greater cuts in appropriations to state colleges and universities. These appropriations have been reduced from a high percentage of schools’ budgets to single-digit values, requiring students to use more desperate ways to afford what you got relatively inexpensively.
Instead of blaming Biden for solving a problem, how about doing something to ease the crushingly high costs of attending college today?
Walt Thode
Boise
Education
Ha-ha, they sure fooled you, GOP voters. A recent poll by the Idaho Education Association showed, by huge margins, as much as 75-89%, how much GOP voters supported local and state public education. I believe their sincerity but I sure question why they are voting GOP. Our state legislature has so many GOP anti-education extremists in it who are out to do and have done damage to Pre-K through higher education, coming for course content, teachers, librarians, administrators and funding. Note to GOP voters, your party left you long ago. They are in it for power for themselves and whatever tax breaks and other favors they can do for corporations and the rich. If you care about educating your kids and society as much as the poll indicates, as well as many other issues that actually help you, then time to look at the party with a real track record of policies that help the average Idahoan: the Democratic party. Otherwise, just keep on being fooled and fooling yourselves.
Dallas Chase
Boise
Dam breaching
I finished reading the hype on the Inslee/Murray dam breaching report. Fish people are fools if they think they will live long enough to see those dams breached. Anyone over the age of fifty will die before that happens. Bureaucrats on all sides will argue over strategies for the next decade. If they ever can agree it will take another decade (depending which administration is in power) to secure funding. if funding can be secured, it will take a minimum of another decade before any implementation and completion ( see Congressman Simpsons’ proposal) of replacing the dams so called benefits can begin, let alone completed. Let’s see if you are now fifty you will only be eighty before the project is completed. Opponents of breaching are counting on the fish being extinct by then. Those people with their heads stuck in the subsidies of the public trough feel they stole that river fair and square, they are not giving it up for lousy fish. The ESA and Indian Treaties need to act immediately.
Mitch Sanchotena
Nampa