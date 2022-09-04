Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Questions

Questions for Republicans: Do you hate American government institutions, as your party’s current actions and rhetoric suggest (starving funding, hamstringing enforcement, denigrating, fostering attacks, etc), and want them to fail? If they do fail, what do you propose to replace them with, a Putinesque despot and secret police, a corporate-ocracy, every-(armed) man-for-himself (freedom!), a theocracy (which one?), or what?

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments