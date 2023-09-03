...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /10 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Southwest Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Southeast Oregon, including the
following areas, Baker County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower
Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /10 AM PDT/ this morning through this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms late this morning through this evening will be
capable of producing very heavy rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
In a letter to editor, a Caldwell writer bashed Boise and it’s leaders for various reasons including the “evil exposure of homosexuals in their annual parade down Boise streets with crowds of people cheering and encouraging them”. I was one of those people cheering them. Not having attended the Boise Pride Festival parade before, I did so last year to support my LGBTQ+ friends and family members, but also because Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon made a vicious, bigoted, public attack on the event. The weather was perfect for a parade. Parade onlookers exchanged cheerful greetings with parade participants (and wished they had brought their folding chairs). Participants in the parade included individuals of all ages, families, clubs, businesses and churches, walking and riding floats, many wearing colorful clothing and flamboyant garb. Flags flying, banners aplenty, no sirens blaring, no air-horns blasting, no loud vehicles revving their motors. It was a great family event. In my experience, that parade ranked right up there with the Caldwell Nite-Light parade and the Pendleton Roundup Western Ho parade.
Tom Newton
Caldwell
GOP PROPOSAL WOULD CUT JOBS
Gas prices are increasing again. The 5 largest oil companies only made $177.5 billion profit last year. That was enough to pay for all the damage done by hurricanes, droughts, tornadoes, fires, floods, and winter storms last year according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. The 9 largest oil companies made about $100 billion the first quarter this year.
The House Republican’s Limit, Save, and Grow proposal would eliminate about 500,000 jobs.
Trump blames the women’s soccer team's loss on Biden.
At his meeting in Eastern Idaho Little had some interesting things to say. People making over $200,000 per year had the most income gain in Idaho. Eliminate all regulations on the financial industry every 5 years and start over. He also bragged about the state’s credit rating improving while the nation’s going down. The national went down because of the Republicans proposal mentioned above.
About 94,000 jobs have been added to build batteries and electric cars in the last 2 years. $5 billion is available to by electric school buses and reduce diesel.
Leo Faddis
Kuna
