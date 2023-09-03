Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

PRIDE WAS A GREAT FAMILY EVENT 

In a letter to editor, a Caldwell writer bashed Boise and it’s leaders for various reasons including the “evil exposure of homosexuals in their annual parade down Boise streets with crowds of people cheering and encouraging them”. I was one of those people cheering them. Not having attended the Boise Pride Festival parade before, I did so last year to support my LGBTQ+ friends and family members, but also because Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon made a vicious, bigoted, public attack on the event. The weather was perfect for a parade. Parade onlookers exchanged cheerful greetings with parade participants (and wished they had brought their folding chairs). Participants in the parade included individuals of all ages, families, clubs, businesses and churches, walking and riding floats, many wearing colorful clothing and flamboyant garb. Flags flying, banners aplenty, no sirens blaring, no air-horns blasting, no loud vehicles revving their motors. It was a great family event. In my experience, that parade ranked right up there with the Caldwell Nite-Light parade and the Pendleton Roundup Western Ho parade.

