This past year and a half have been incredibly challenging for all of us. But for students, parents, educators, and administrators, it has been disruptive, contentious, and exhausting. In such a divisive season, we do not need leaders with personal agendas making decisions. This only adds fuel to the fire. What we need are leaders who balance reason with compassion, information with discernment, and personal preferences with the needs of the community. We need leaders who can listen to parents, educators, experts, and each other as they make crucial decisions that will impact us all. Sarah Riley is this kind of leader.
Sarah is a mother of four who cares deeply about her children. She is their advocate, and she will advocate for your children as well. As the Zone 4 Trustee, Sarah will bring her concern for the community, her collaborative leadership style, and her compassionate heart.
Vote for Sarah for Zone 4.
Lindsey Vernor, Nampa
We Idaho citizens value our freedoms — the right to choose what to read, the right to congregate and the right to vote. Our state allows us the space to be unique individuals. This contributes to our ability to think independently and, at the same time, work together as a community.
We don't need or want outside money to influence our opinions and politics. We are very capable of figuring out what is best for our communities. I start to wonder when special interest groups from out-of-state contribute massive funds to our elected officials in order to control them: who benefits?
Let's all pay attention each year during elections and support people who represent the values of our Idaho communities.
Lynne Schnupp, Boise
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion