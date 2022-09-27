Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Abortion stance

Regarding Jim Jones’s editorial in the September 19 issue where he takes Raul Labrador to task for his stance on abortion, if Mr. Jones was pro-life versus pro-abortion, he doesn’t say which in his editorial, how would he set up an Idaho law that is pro-life? It’s pretty useless to blast someone for their beliefs without providing a solution. What about it Mr. Jones?

