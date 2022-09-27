Regarding Jim Jones’s editorial in the September 19 issue where he takes Raul Labrador to task for his stance on abortion, if Mr. Jones was pro-life versus pro-abortion, he doesn’t say which in his editorial, how would he set up an Idaho law that is pro-life? It’s pretty useless to blast someone for their beliefs without providing a solution. What about it Mr. Jones?
David Panzer
Meridian
County commissioner race
Voters in Ada County have an opportunity to elect Stan Ridgeway as an Ada County Commissioner and he deserves your vote. Stan will bring ethical, transparent common sense and experience to the Commissioner’s office, something voters are missing with the opponent. Rod Beck voted to appoint Dr. Cole and Raul Labrador to the Health Board, which demonstrates his lack of interest in, or concern for, the health of Ada County residents. Beck did not listen to the many objections against these appointments.
Stan Ridgeway has demonstrated his leadership abilities, his experience with government and the ability to connect with the community. He is capable of planning and managing future growth and tackle real life problems. Rod Beck has demonstrated only his ability to represent the most extreme views in the political arena. Ada County deserves better.
Stan reaches out to residents to resolve issues and connect with the needs of the community. Stan will represent Ada County so that we have intelligent and responsible leadership. Ada County needs Stan Ridgeway as Ada County Commissioner.
Jon Seel
Eagle
SCOTUS implication
Judy Ferro claims in her 9/18/22 opinion column that MAGA extremist leaders succeeded in doing away with Roe vs. Wade. If she had been paying attention she would have discovered that the SCOTUS is solely responsible for that ruling and that it was based upon a constitutional analysis of the flawed 1973 decision. She is falsely implying that the SCOTUS are MAGA extremist leaders, lol.
Scott White
Caldwell
Candidate availability
Shame on the “politicians” who do not participate in legitimate debates for Idaho residents! The excuse “people in Idaho already know me” is not an honest statement. Idaho has grown rapidly with people from other states. Thousands of new voters turn 18 every year and become eligible to vote. It is arrogant for incumbents to assume everyone already knows them.
It is important for voters to be engaged in our democracy by registering to vote, GETTING INFORMED, and then voting. Candidates running for office who do not make themselves available, or do not answer questionnaires from legitimate sources, deny these new residents and voters of opportunities to learn about where they stand on the issues. Maybe that’s the whole idea: they don’t want you to know more.
Or maybe people just won’t vote. Candidates willingly accept financial campaign donations, but don’t make themselves available to the general public. We deserve better. If they want our vote; they need to earn our vote.
A big “Thank You” to candidates who make themselves available for the voters.
Kathy Holcomb
Star
Abortion
We want to thank you for publishing the full page that was written from the Ministers of Knox Presbytery, regarding abortion. We are in full agreement with what they said against abortion.
Wayne Brewer
Nampa
