Green energy
James Graham’s “Batteries” letter to the editor (9-24-2020) was a knowledgeable and refreshing comment amid Idaho’s 2035 green energy expectations. The job of providing Idaho’s electrical needs is more complicated than simply drafting a Christmas wish-list.
Green energy is expensive energy and every extra dollar Idahoan’s must pay for electricity is a dollar that cannot go to education, healthcare, or infrastructure. It is another dollar taken from overtaxed and under paid Idahoans. It’s a dollar that increases the cost of our products and reduces the competitiveness of our economy. By 2035 the idealism of green energy will meet the reality of the free market. As demands and costs for electricity rise, other markets will outbid Idaho.
While nuclear or coal plants can generate electricity for a half a century, solar panels and wind turbines are good for about 15-20 years. That means that by 2035, every single existing wind turbine in the State and many existing solar panels will be in nearby landfills. It will be difficult and and expensive to simply replace what we already have. Then we also have to plan for the 25-30% increase in future needs. And those replacement wind and solar units will cost far more than the originals that they will replace.
Mr. Graham also mentions the rare earth metals that are necessary for photovoltaic cells and wind turbine. These are called ‘rare earth’s’ for a reason — they are rare. Their rarity will affect the cost of replacements. Many of the commercial deposits of these essential metals are found in China and a very few other sources which China now controls. This will result in high demand and every higher prices for future supplies.
Paul Blacker, Meridian
Vote Toni
If my granddaughter lost an athletic event to a trans-female athlete, I might wonder if the trans-female had an unfair advantage due to her formerly having male hormones and a male body. Yet, state and national sports associations have thoroughly studied the question and have issued rules to level the playing field so that all females can compete equally. A trans-female might actually score the least of any of the athletes competing. The entire anti-transgender sports legislation is less an athletic issue and more of an anti-LGBTQ+ issue.
Trans-females should not be barred from sports events in Idaho simply because they are trans and simply because a socially conservative Arizona group asked Idaho’s Republican legislature to take up their cause against more accepting views in Idaho as well as nationwide. Ignoring pressing Idaho problems, Idaho’s legislature unfortunately took the bait and passed legislation leading us directly into an expensive court battle. The Arizona group was already in court in Connecticut on the same issue. I ask Senator Jim Rice why not hold off on rushing Idaho into another costly legal battle rather than letting that legal battle be fought and paid for by others. The Senator did not respond to my email. Senator Rice cost us $250,000 in legal fees defending his mostly unconstitutional “ag-gag” rule. Why Senator Rice (an attorney) was so eager to take us back into court instead of waiting for the court’s to decide on the Connecticut case first defies sound fiscal policy. Maybe we need to quit replenishing the Idaho Legislature’s legal slush fund so those serving in the Idaho Legislature won’t be so blatantly reckless with our tax dollars. A Federal court has already blocked implementation of the new Idaho law against Idaho’s trans-female athletes.
We can’t afford Senator Rice. Vote for Toni Ferro!
Tom Newton, Caldwell
No
I pray that 4 or more decent honorable Republican senators WILL immediately and loudly indicate that now is not the time to meet to discuss Replacing RBG. Senate Republicans have been complicit when they ignore trump’s four years of lying to public , using venomous language to attack those who are not loyal trumpers. The Republicans are contaminated when they remain silent as trump‘s exhibition of bad behaviors is reported daily. Trump’s constant vitriol tweeting or bombastic rallies to massage his fragile ego needs to end by a few courageous senators saying NO NO NO.
Janet McDougall, Meridian
COVID-19
The United States, with just 4% of the worlds’ population, has had 20% of the total Coronavirus deaths globally – the highest of any country. The U.S death toll has now surpassed 200,000 and is still rising averaging over 700 deaths per day. According to the April 28, 2020 NationalGeographic.com the Coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the Iraq, Korean, Afghanistan and WW 1 military conflicts combined. There is a University of Washington model that predicts the U.S death toll will double to 400,00 by year end. The U.S. was judged to be the best prepared country on Earth to manage a pandemic — so what happened? This didn’t happen by accident. Despite the fact that earlier this week Trump gave himself a A+ for his Coronavirus response, the fact of the matter is that the Trump administration made just about every single mistake you could possibly make. He resisted masks, tried to sideline the experts and told us it would go away. Thanks to the Bob Woodward tapes we now know that Trump knowingly lied to the American people about the severity of the virus for political advantage. He has tried to silence/sideline Dr Fauci and the experts at the CDC because what they had to say wasn’t to his political advantage. The fight against the Coronavirus is a war and Trump isn’t listening to his generals. That is why the USA is not winning the Coronavirus war.
Tom Lorentz, Boise
Peaceful
Today Trump said in response to a question about a peaceful transfer of power, that we should get rid of the ballots. That the entire election is a scam. He wants to appoint another judge to the Supreme Court and let the court decide who should be president.
Where is the outrage from our senators and representatives? Every person in Idaho should be outraged. Trump wants to take your vote away from you. This is not governing by the constitution! This is a blatant intent to become our dictator! Pack the court with his lackeys. Deny the validity of all votes and let the court decide who should be president. I thought we lived in the USA – not Belarus or Russia.
Everyone needs to demand that our elected representatives express outrage, censure Trump and confirm the sanctity of our election process. Everyone needs to vote! We need to save our country from this Putin wannabe.
Marian Herz, Boise
Truth
As a veteran of the Korean Conflict, I couldn’t believe the hurtful comments President Trump said of Military Veterans according to what Mr. Goldberg of the Atlantic said on Sept 3. Based on four unnamed sources.
The Desert News Sunday 13 ed. Pg. 9 gives another viewpoint by people close to the president or were there at the time.
Judd Deere white house spokesman called the Atlantic article a disgrace. Said the anonymous story just meant to tear down a president who loves our military and kept his promise to them.
Utah rep Chris Stewart a former air force pilot said he’s been with the president, knows his views of the military and didn’t believe the Atlantic story for a minute.
Former security adviser john Bolton was in Paris with the president denied Atlantic claims the decision to cancel the helicopter trip was a very straight weather call.
Retired Mag Gen William Matz who hosted the France event called Goldberg story false and deplorable.
No one has done more for our veterans than president trump.
I am happy the desert news compare the unnamed sources with those who are close to the president or were there that day. It’s not difficult to see the truth.
Charles Johnson, Nampa
Bullying
Our children are being taught by adult leaders that bullying is wrong. Many of our Democrat politicians and leaders do not practice what they preach. One example is their recent bullying which copied the “Running of the Bulls” in Spain. The Democrat impeachment was full of bitterness, anger, hatred and bullying. Every Democrat ought to be ashamed of such leadership. But, that’s not all!
Since Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg passed away, the Dems are at their bullying again with much anger and threatening aimed at our President and the Republicans regarding the filling of her Supreme Court seat. Some are demanding her seat be filled with a leftist, activist, like Ruth. While her position was very important, I am amazed that they would exalt her to being a “saint”, like Mother Teresa. That’s a big problem right off, as Ruth was Jewish, and she did not hold Mother Teresa’s high principles.
Case in point: Ms. Ginsburg was an activist for female rights. In one sentence, it was stated that she “helped preserve women’s dignity for the right to abortion!” Mother Teresa took the high and heavenly ideal that every life is precious and ought to be protected and safe within his/her mother’s womb. I’m not sure how the judge could even put dignity and abortion in the same sentence. Abortion is the most indignant action that can ever happen to an unborn child. Being torn from or destroyed within what should be the safest place on earth, then discarded like trash is the greatest indignity and shame I know!
Let’s give dignity to life, not dishonor with abortion. I believe in choice! I’m glad my mother and yours made the right choice! Together, let’s be thankful for pro-life leadership!
Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise
Opinions
In case you wonder why so many of us are cancelling our subscriptions, I refer you to the “news article” entitled “200,000 dead as trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics” in the Sept. 24th issue.
This trashy article which is full of opinions, not facts, and if you must print it, belongs on the opinion page, not news! It drips with sarcasm and disrespect and is another example of the trash you choose to print! I long for a REAL newspaper!!!
Also, most of the comics lack anything comical and are fast losing the only appeal of the paper!
Dean Robertson, Nampa
Why?
Why is the Senate in such a hurry to replace RBG? It appears they are certain they are going to lose the Senate majority and/or the White House in November. I mean, once the election is over, they should have all the time in the world to fully vet a nominee – so why the hurry? Perhaps they are concerned that decimating our economy, our health, our environment, and our international reputation will finally give them the ‘payback’ they deserve – unemployment, like so many of us already face under their governance.
Deborah Ogden, Nampa
Grief
I’d like to commend the Idaho Press for Jeanne Huff’s series on grief. None of us will go through life without feeling grief, but it can still feel like a lonely process. The first step to shouldering the burden together is to talk openly about it.
As our nation grieves so, so many dead from COVID-19, grief will be ever-present in our lives for as long as with can foresee. Now is the time to start talking about it, helping each other shoulder it, and, as Jeanne wrote, opening up the door so our grief meets the light.
Christina Marfice, Chicago
Power
Since 1901 and the state’s first hydroelectric plant, clean energy has provided a steady current of opportunity to our state. Our long-standing resourcefulness has put us at the forefront of the United States’ clean energy boon and only behind Vermont in the highest share of clean energy produced. But clean energy keeps Idaho running in more ways than one.
Closing out 2019, the clean energy industry supported more than 13,000 jobs statewide. While the pandemic squeezed these numbers in the short-term a history of consistent demand growth, at both the corporate and individual consumer level, paint a promising picture for continued growth post-pandemic—given the industry is appropriately supported in recovery.
I’m thankful to Governor Brad Little (R) for formally recognizing September 21–25 as National Clean Energy Week in Idaho and for his leadership on this issue. Recognizing the critical importance clean energy has played in Idaho’s prosperity over the last century shows how it will continue to play into the 21st century.
Judy Strickland, Meridian
No honor
Well, the verdict is in, and Republicans have no honor. They lie and they cheat, and because Donald Trump calls himself a Republican and also lies and cheats, they blindly follow him. They promise one thing and do the opposite. They have one set of rules for themselves and another for Democrats, further contributing to the divisive political atmosphere that is ruining our country. Their argument in 2016 was that voters should have a say when a Supreme Court vacancy occurs during an election year. There was no argument given then about the senate and the president being from the same party. They changed the rules. However, now, RBG’s body is barely cold, and already Republicans are poised to break their own rule. This vote will drastically tip the balance of the Supreme Court, and questions that come before them will no longer receive any hint of balanced consideration. Republicans have now set the stage for Democrats to retaliate in whatever way they can, and Republicans will squeal loudly. And, so, the divisiveness and animosity will continue.
Patricia Entwistle, Boise
Think
This election is a division point for America. Neither Presidential candidate has the character or quality of those who previously held the office. Trump is a crude bully and Biden is obviously entering age related mild cognitive impairment and has picked a vice presidential candidate who never pulled over 5% of the Democratic vote when she was running for President. Kamala Harris had a long affair with then married California Speaker Willie Brown. He appointed her to two political posts, California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, and Medical Assistance Commission. This election you must decide if you want the America you knew before the Progressive socialists took over the Democrats and are burning our cities or the economy we had before the Virus shut it down. Either way the insurrection, which is not driven by racial discrimination, but Marxists will continue until forcibly put down. Do you want Communistic socialism? Think!!
Ron Harriman, Nampa
Vote Brock
According to Einstein, “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” So why continue voting for the same political party in Idaho? Do you like consistently being 51st in the nation in funding for education? Do you appreciate vastly overcrowded schools? Do you enjoy rapidly increasing property taxes? Do you appreciate traffic gridlock? Do you enjoy locked gates keeping you from public lands? Or perhaps you’re okay with the oil and gas industry’s capacity to drill under your house? If not, it’s time to stop the insanity and vote for Shelley Brock for District 14’s House Seat B.
Shelley is a 48 year Idaho resident, rural landowner, and a true moderate. She has worked tirelessly to defend Idahoans, their property and their water from the negative effects of oil and gas drilling and other pollution sources operating too close to our homes, including the City of Boise’s plan to dump their sewage effluent into Eagle’s Farmers’ Union Canal. When elected to the legislature, she will fight to protect our public lands, provide quality education and access to affordable education – which her opponent has ignored.
Learn how your candidates stand on the issues: read their websites, email them, attend town halls, and make decisions based on what is best for you and your family instead of blindly voting for someone by the letter after their name!
Please join me and vote for Shelley Brock.
Carol Richel, Eagle
Better choice
To the gentleman who made a list of so called he voting for the current occupier of the White House and complained that a liberal could not give any reason why they will not vote for it. Here a few as there are way to many to list.
He called me the enemy because I dared to belong to a different party and oppose some of it’s policies.
He has insulted my Father who died in the service of this nation. He insulted my Son who served in the Middle East.
He has made my country a laughing stock to the rest of the world. Europe is turning to China instead of the US for political and economic reasons. It fails to condemns Russia for the attempt on a political opponent.
I noticed an economic surge starting around 2013. People were starting to build homes again and businesses were hiring again. It’s sad that people want to give credit to a person for something we did. The tax cuts amounted to about $5 a week gain for me. The company I work for received a $15 billion boost and they used that extra money to buy back their stock. All it did was make IT and it’s buddies richer.
It said the virus was a “hoax”. It’s not. It lied.
It has worked to destroy the trust in our institutions, the press, and our traditions. That is not what I want in a PRESIDENT!
Those are a very few of the reason I will never ever for for IT. I do hope you will really do your homework and read what it has said and done over the last 60 years. Then maybe just maybe you can then make a better choice.
Jeffrey Larimore, Caldwell
Comparison
How about for Sunday edition, spreadsheet on current president and Joe Biden’s current stand, what they are for, against, what they have done, and try to align them so we, the voting public and actually compare the two of them side by side, anymore to listen to them on TV, you never know, at least I do not, what they stand for, what they want to do, what they will not do, it would really help us to get rid of the fluff and lies and get down to the meat of what they have, or say they will do. In my humble opinion.
Otto Achenbach, Eagle
Editor’s note: Reuters has published a Biden/Trump comparison graphic; it can be found with an internet search for “Reuters, Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues”.
Vote Brock
Shelley Brock is my choice for state legislature in District 14 and here is why.
She is the leader of the nonprofit Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability which helped pass local ordinances in Eagle and Fruitland to protect property values, property rights, public health and infrastructure. She has demonstrated she can work across party lines at all levels of government.
Worried about property taxes? Shelley Brock supports allowing schools to collect impact fees from new development. What a novel idea! She also supports reviewing and evaluating the many exemptions for businesses that impact property taxes. Shelley’s opponent voted to support a bill that would freeze taxes for one year. What good would that do?
Shelley Brock will represent everyone in the District and solicit input, listen to those who disagree with her, and will make sure your government works for you. Her opponent has been in office for two terms and what has she done? Don’t vote against your best interests. Vote for Shelley Brock.
Greta Dunlap, Star