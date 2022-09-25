Tiny house
The article on tiny house situation in Meridian, she has my support and pray for the better, I am getting ready to get a tiny home, but where can we place our home. I work and live here. Tiny home is our affordable home, compare to high-end home, in the valley. Think outside the box, work together, to let a tiny home fit in. The more we do for the better, the better our lifestyle will benefit the community and the economy
Stacie Nelson
Eagle
House Seat 11B
The comparison between Chris Allgood and Marisela Pesina in Tuesday’s Press shows a stark difference. When asked what distinguishes them from their opponent, Allgood’s non-answer was “…I am very conservative and I believe she’s pretty much the opposite….”. Marisela’s answer concerned an issue; the right of women to decide what to do with their own bodies, in consultation with their doctors and without interference from Legislators.
As School Board Chair, Marisela listened to stakeholders — parents, teachers, administrators and students — as she guided the Caldwell School District through the difficult 2020/2021/2022 pandemic crisis. After listening, she guided the Board to the best decisions they could make.
Allgood stated he wants to minimize the impact of growth. As a member of the City Council for 6 years he has had an opportunity to do so. Instead, he rubberstamped every new development proposed despite opposition from constituents and school districts. He didn’t listen.
The difference between the two, in one word, is listening. Marisela listens. Chris Allgood doesn’t. Caldwell constituents, vote Marisela Pesina for House Seat 11B. She listens.
Penny Neely
Caldwell
Student loan repayment
Thank you, Governor Little. I to feel that repayment of student loans should be on the bower, not on the taxpayer. There are too many opportunities for scholarships, military, and VA entitlements. As a taxpayer I believe that we are responsible for K-12 funding and I support that. I am retired military, an AmeriCorps member, and currently work as a substitute teacher. Through various jobs I have learned that there are many opportunities if sought out. Furthermore, as a homeowner I feel that more of the infrastructure for new school construction and repair be placed on the developer of new construction and passed on to those homeowners and businesses. Every year homeowners are asked to support and fund bonds for school maintenance, special programs and help with staffing. Education is everyone’s responsibility not just homeowners and everyone should help pay for it.
Donald Heuer
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Caldwell
Unsubscribe from Trump
For all of you blind Trump supporters, here is another reason why he is the worst thing that has ever happened to this country.
Trump and his supporters are sending campaign contribution requests (and propaganda) through email, which is fine. What is not fine is the “unsubscribe” link on his emails takes you only to another survey that is completely biased and meant to stroke Trump’s ego. Having an “Unsubscribe” link on these types of emails is required under the CAN-SPAM Act (look it up instead of relying on FOX News!), but as usual Trump believes he is above the law.
I have been a lifelong Democrat, but I will make a pledge right now to Republicans: Remove Donald Trump and his crazy supporters completely from your party, regain your sanity, and I will consider voting RED in future elections.
And please quit referring to him as “President” Trump. He is an ex-President, and hopefully never the real thing EVER again!
Your policies are not the problem, Mr. Trump; YOU are the problem.
Christopher Wood
Garden City
Amtrak
I was thrilled to see that the Mayor of Boise and others in the valley are interested in getting Amtrak to stop in Boise again. This is something I have discussed with friends and family for years now. We seniors really need transportation to other cities and states. In fact, I would like to see it restored coast to coast. I do understand that is a long way off. Portland to Boise and beyond is a good start. I do believe it will be greatly utilized if available. I’m hoping it will go from Boise to Portland and Seattle someday soon. Let’s make it happen!
Nancy Berto
Boise