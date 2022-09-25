Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tiny house

The article on tiny house situation in Meridian, she has my support and pray for the better, I am getting ready to get a tiny home, but where can we place our home. I work and live here. Tiny home is our affordable home, compare to high-end home, in the valley. Think outside the box, work together, to let a tiny home fit in. The more we do for the better, the better our lifestyle will benefit the community and the economy

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments