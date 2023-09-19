Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

ENDORSEMENT: SEBASTIAN GRIFFIN FOR NAMPA COUNCIL

For the past four years, I've had the privilege of representing you on the Nampa City Council. Together, we've achieved: lowering the tax levy, upholding our constitutional rights, and ensuring our businesses, including mine, weathered the challenges of COVID-19.

