ENDORSEMENT: SEBASTIAN GRIFFIN FOR NAMPA COUNCIL
For the past four years, I've had the privilege of representing you on the Nampa City Council. Together, we've achieved: lowering the tax levy, upholding our constitutional rights, and ensuring our businesses, including mine, weathered the challenges of COVID-19.
As the General Election looms, selecting a councilman who truly understands and resonates with our community's values is crucial, now more than ever. It's with great confidence that I endorse Sebastian Griffin for Seat 6. He's not just familiar with the hard work that brought Nampa to its current stature; he's been a part of it. His commitment to your families, his passion for public service, and his tireless dedication make him stand out.
Sebastian is more than just a candidate. He's a devoted husband, a loving father, and a staunch conservative. As a small business owner, he knows the value of every dollar and the importance of a balanced budget. He's not just the best choice for District 6; he's the right choice for Nampa.
Join me on November 7th in electing Sebastian Griffin.
Jacob Bower
Nampa
ENDORSEMENT: MIKE DITTENBER FOR CALDWELL COUNCIL
Caldwell needs Mike Dittenber on City Council. Mike isn’t a braggart, doesn’t wear his personal preferences on his sleeve, and he isn’t a mud slinger. Mike IS a get it done steward of the public trust. He works tirelessly to be prepared, and ensure his contribution to collaborative endeavors is of value. He is a man who looks for the greater community good. We support Mike and will be giving him our vote for Seat 6.
Kathi Lopez
Nampa
ENDORSEMENT: MIKE DITTENBER FOR CALDWELL COUNCIL
Please join me in supporting Mike Dittenber for Caldwell City Council. I have had the pleasure of working with Mike when I was on the City Council. He has made an amazing impact at the Caldwell Housing Authority and is always looking for ways to improve life for the residents there. He is very knowledgeable about budgets, and can definitely hit the ground running as a councilman.
He has been instrumental in the program he implemented buying blighted properties in our north end and rebuilding new homes to help rehabilitate this part of town. This gentleman would be an amazing addition to our council, and I strongly support him in this endeavor.
Shannon Ozuna
Caldwell
WHY DO PEOPLE PARK ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD?
What is up with parking on the wrong side of the road? Recently I was making a right turn and was almost hit head-on buy a car pulling away from the curb facing the wrong direction. It appears to be "monkey see monkey do" s it is getting worse.
Charlie Cripe
Kuna
SLOW DOWN - SPEEDING IS DEADLY
According to US Department of Transportation, there were a total of 12,330 speeding-related deaths in the US in 2021. Speeding is the cause of nearly one-third of all fatalities involving car or vehicle accidents.
Idaho isn’t immune from speeders. We have a serious problem too. In a recent six month period in Canyon County alone, there were 339 citations issued for excessive speed. The average speed over the limit is 18 miles per hour. During that 6-month period, eleven tickets were issued in posted zones of 45 and under in which the average speed over the limit was 32 mph. These are just the ones actually caught prior to causing an accident or fatality.
As stated by the US DOT, “speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all of the people on the road around them, including law enforcement officers.” That’s our mission as we campaign to curb speeding. We need your input and assistance. Please join us Saturday, September 23rd, 10:00, at the Caldwell Library, 1010 Dearborn Street, Caldwell.
Jeanne Cridebring
Caldwell